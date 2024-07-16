Understanding Fastener Substitutions in FM-Approved RoofNav Assemblies

In the June 2024 issue of Professional Roofing magazine, Mark S. Graham discusses “Fastener Ads” in his article “The Lightning Round.” On page 19, under the section “Fastener Ads,” Graham implies that fastener suppliers have been advertising and directly contacting roof system suppliers, wholesalers, and contractors, offering their fasteners as substitutes for use in specific RoofNav assemblies, even when these fasteners are not FM approved for such applications.

While some fastener suppliers may promote their products as suitable replacements, despite not being FM-approved for specific RoofNav assemblies, Chris McDonald, CEO of Ace Screws, says he hasn’t encountered these ads. He went on to say, “the article did not provide examples of these ads. It would be beneficial to review these articles for a clearer understanding.”

A critical point raised in the article is whether the roofing industry is so uninformed that such practices must be explicitly addressed. Fortunately, organizations like the National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA) play a vital role in educating industry members. Ace Screws’ observations suggest that contractors approved to install specific manufacturer systems are well aware of the necessity to use properly labeled fasteners, even if it’s for a full system warranty and not strictly an FM RoofNav project.

Manufacturers clearly understand the requirement for FM-approved fasteners for RoofNav projects, and the wholesalers that Ace Screws interacts with are knowledgeable about both manufacturer warranties and the requirements for RoofNav projects. So much so, that Ace Screws is having difficulty understanding the point Graham is attempting to make.

For material manufacturers, Ace Screws offers assistance in getting Ace-labeled FM-approved fasteners through the proper approval process for all your FM RoofNav projects. For wholesalers, Ace provides FM-approved fasteners as private-labeled generics or Ace-labeled fasteners as generics. Given the significant number of low-slope roofs being installed, and considering that Ace prices can be 100, 200, or even 300 percent below what others are charging, partnering with Ace can significantly enhance profits.

Contractors can purchase Ace Screws products directly from Essential Roofing Supply, LLC and other online and physical-location wholesalers, potentially reducing fastener expenses by over half on generic projects.

Contact Ace Screws, LLC to explore how switching to Ace fasteners could save millions in profits currently lost to other manufacturers’ products.