Hong Kong – LegCo Members’ annual tea reception with members of Boards of Directors of charitable organisations (with photo)

LegCo Members' annual tea reception with members of Boards of Directors of charitable organisations



An annual tea reception for the Legislative Council (LegCo) Members and members of the Boards of Directors of six charitable organisations was held today (July 15) in the Dining Hall of the LegCo Complex. These charitable organisations were Tung Wah Group of Hospitals; Po Leung Kuk; Lok Sin Tong Benevolent Society, Kowloon; Pok Oi Hospital; Yan Chai Hospital; and Yan Oi Tong.



The President of LegCo, Mr Andrew Leung, said the annual tea reception with charitable organisations is a fine tradition of the LegCo, allowing Members to meet with members of the Boards of Directors of the charitable organisations in a relaxing atmosphere and to exchange views on issues of mutual concern. LegCo Members work together with charitable organisations to improve the lives of underprivileged groups and build a harmonious and caring Hong Kong.



47 Members attended the tea reception.