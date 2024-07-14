Hong Kong – 31st round of computer ballot registration for submitting applications for Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles to be open July 15 to 18

31st round of computer ballot registration for submitting applications for Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles to be open July 15 to 18 ******************************************************************************************



The Transport Department today (July 14) reminded members of the public that the 31st round of computer ballot registration for submitting applications for Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles (the scheme) will be open from 10am tomorrow (July 15) to 11.59pm on July 18, and the ballot result will be announced on July 19.

Eligible applicants for the scheme can register for computer balloting through the designated website (www.hzmbqfs.gov.hk). Successful balloting applicants are required to submit applications for the scheme within the designated date and time randomly allocated by the computer system.