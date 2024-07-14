Hong Kong – Digitalisation transforms construction

Digitalisation transforms construction **************************************



With the rapid development of the construction industry and the increasing demand for talent and technologies, the Construction Industry Council (CIC) has set up the CIC Digital Twin Hub to lead the industry to enhance productivity, efficiency and worksite safety by using digital technologies.

Since its launch in July last year, the digital twin hub has hosted a number of activities, including guided tours, and also promoted the use of the Smart Site Safety System.

News.gov.hk spoke to a representative from the CIC and a Buildings Department Structural Engineer who joined the guided tour to discover how the hub enables industry stakeholders to better understand the concept and application of digital twin technology.

