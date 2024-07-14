Hong Kong – Ho Man Tin Swimming Pool temporarily closed

Ho Man Tin Swimming Pool temporarily closed *******************************************



Attention TV/radio announcers:

Please broadcast the following as soon as possible and repeat it at regular intervals:

Here is an item of interest to swimmers.

The Leisure and Cultural Services Department announced today (July 14) that due to an insufficient number of lifeguards on duty, Ho Man Tin Swimming Pool in Kowloon City District has been temporarily closed to ensure the safety of swimmers until further notice.