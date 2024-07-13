Notable Couples Therapist Guests on Lifestyle Show

Alongside Host Kevin Pennell, Dumbroff discussed a model she uses, with couples, called The Vulnerability Cycle. This model illustrates each partners vulnerabilities (what triggers them), along with their coping strategies, both of which are often developed in the families we grow up in. She goes on to discuss that we, unconsciously, take these early coping strategies into our adult relationships, but that context has changed and they are not necessarily useful in these situations. She uses relational genograms of each partner’s family to help them understand how their past informs their present.

Dumbroff also explored the complex nature of intimacy and the many ways it can be defined. Intimacy is allowing for vulnerability I think vulnerability is one of the hardest things for people. When were angry, its a lot harder to access those emotions.

She noted that going to therapy requires vulnerability and courage and applauded individuals for taking this initiative.

To listen to the interview, please click here: https://bit.ly/3W3G2aO

About Wendi L. Dumbroff

Wendi L. Dumbroff is a Licensed Professional Counselor in private practice in Madison, NJ, where she specializes in individual, family, couples, and sex therapy. She is a highly trained couple and sex therapist who provides a safe, non-judgmental, and sex-positive environment.

Dumbroff has extensive experience counseling individuals, families, and couples, around many different matters including; infidelity, lack of communication, depression, anxiety, and all aspects of sexual issues. Highly intuitive, she honors the perspectives of each person in the room; she deeply believes therapy is a very courageous choice and a key to understanding un-useful patterns, which repeat in relationships.

Additionally, Dumbroff is a certified teacher of mindfulness and meditation which are skills she brings into her therapy practice. To see more of Wendis media coverage, please click https://wendidumbrofftherapy.com/press/.

About Toward A Better Life

Toward A Better Life Podcast features like-minded people sharing stories, ideas, and activities on what we can do to generate a Better Life individually and collectively. Hosted by Kevin Pennell, this podcast encourages us to all move together toward creating more fulfilling, rewarding, and healthier lives.

For more information, please contact Wendi Dumbroff at wendidumbroff ( @ ) gmail dot com or at (973) 937-8651 dot

Media Contact:

Amy Delman

Amy Delman Public Relations, LLC

201.563.4614

amydelmanpr ( @ ) verizon dot net

###