Hua Momona Foundation Announces Date for the 1st Annual Maui Music & Food Experience

This September 5th – 7th, Enjoy a Celebration of Music, Culinary Excellence, and Community Support for Those Impacted by the Maui Fires

Hua Momona Foundation is thrilled to announce the inaugural Maui Music & Food Experience, a spectacular three-day event set to take place from September 5 – 7, 2024. This unique celebration will be held at three stunning locations across Maui, bringing together music from local musicians and other artists along with exotic cuisine curated by top chefs to raise crucial donations for food, housing, and mental health support for survivors of the Maui fires fire of August 2023.

The Maui Music & Food Experience promises an extraordinary weekend filled with exquisite cuisine and captivating musical performances. Renowned musicians from both Maui and across the country will join forces with prominent chefs to create an unforgettable Maui experience. This event is not only a celebration but a heartfelt effort to support the recovery and rebuilding process for those affected by the fires.

“Our world moves so fast these days, it’s no wonder many people have forgotten about the devastation that took place here last summer and the crucial needs that still exist,” explains Gary Grube, Founder of Hua Momona Farms and Foundation. “This experience will support our ongoing efforts to provide food, housing, and mental health resources to our fellow islanders and we invite everyone to join us for a weekend of music, food, and unity as we honor the spirit of Maui and work towards a brighter future.”

Hua Momona Foundation, which has already served over 50,000 hot meals to those impacted by the fires, is establishing this annual event as a continuous source of support.

Experience Overview: The Maui Music & Food Experience aims to unite the community and visitors in a shared effort to propel the next phase of recovery for Lahaina. Led by Chef Zach Laidlaw, finalist of Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef, and Music Director Nicholas Tremulis, this event promises an unforgettable experience.

Musical guests already confirmed include: Billy Cox (founding member of Band of Gypsys and who played on Maui with Jimi Hendrix), Ernie Isley (Isley Brothers), Daryl Jones (Rolling Stones), Bernard Fowler (Rolling Stones), Ronnie Baker Brooks, Wayne Baker Brooks, Charlie Sexton, Howard Levy, Ivan Julian, Isaiah Sharkey, Ivan Neville, as well as local artists including Marty Dread, Jason Arcilla, Gretchen Rhodes, Gail Swanson, Sheryl Renee, and Brian Santana.

Top Chefs attending include Gabi Chappel (winner of Season 3 of Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef). More musicians and chefs to be announced.

Attendees can look forward to an array of exclusive benefits throughout the three-day event, including:

Thursday, September 5: “Night at the Farm” – An intimate farm dinner at Hua Momona Farms, featuring world-class wines and solo music performances, to honor our top VIP patrons and to welcome the artists to Maui.

Friday, September 6: “Celebration at the Ritz-Carlton” – A gala at the Ritz-Carlton Kapalua Aloha Pavilion, showcasing celebrity chefs, a live auction, and historic music performances.

Saturday, September 7: “Music at the MACC” – A one-of-a-kind outdoor concert at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center, followed by a special indoor concert in the Castle Theater, including a celebration of the 1970 Jimi Hendrix concert in Maui which appeared in the film, Rainbow Bridge.

Join Us: Learn more about this extraordinary event and the Hua Momona Foundation’s ongoing efforts by visiting www.mauimusicandfoodexperience.org. Secure your place at this memorable experience and contribute to Maui’s most meaningful cause.

About The Hua Momona Foundation

The Hua Momona Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, was founded by the team at Hua Momona Farms to support the Maui community. The Foundation’s mission includes providing food, facilitating replacement housing, supporting mental healthcare programs, and hosting fundraising events to benefit local residents.