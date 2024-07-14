Michael Mapes Announces Relocation to Sioux City, Iowa, and Upcoming Relaunch of The Wealth Creation Institute

Renowned business coach and bestselling author, Michael Mapes, is thrilled to announce the relocation of his operations to Sioux City, Iowa. This move marks an exciting new chapter for Michael Mapes and his acclaimed coaching services and training program, The Wealth Creation Institute, which has been on hiatus since 2016.

Michael Mapes, the author of the bestseller “The Conscious Entrepreneur’s Guide to Creating Wealth,” has a proven track record of helping entrepreneurs worldwide achieve six and seven-figure milestones. After a successful foray into the marketing agency sphere, Michael recognized the irreplaceable value of personalized, one-on-one coaching for entrepreneurs navigating today’s challenging business landscape.

A New Chapter in Sioux City

The move to Sioux City aligns perfectly with Michael’s vision for the future of The Wealth Creation Institute. “I’ve been blown away by the amount of incredible, diverse, and vibrant businesses and activities in Sioux City,” said Michael. “I am eager to contribute to the local economy and support the growth of conscious entrepreneurs in this dynamic city.”

Announcing the Relaunch

The Wealth Creation Institute will soon resume its mission of empowering purpose-driven entrepreneurs. Michael’s coaching focuses on the Five Wealth Creation Foundations: vision, audience, offerings, marketing, and sales. This personalized approach ensures that each entrepreneur receives tailored guidance that generic courses cannot provide.

“In today’s crowded marketplace, conscious entrepreneurs face unprecedented challenges such as increased competition, complexity, and costs,” Michael explained. “My goal is to provide high-quality, actionable insights that help entrepreneurs tap into their unique value and market themselves authentically.”

Stay tuned for more details about the exciting relaunch of The Wealth Creation Institute, coming next week.

For more information about The Wealth Creation Institute and to schedule a consultation with Michael Mapes, please visit www.michaelmapes.org or contact Michael Mapes at 816-504-7706.

About Michael Mapes

Michael Mapes is a business coach, bestselling author, and the founder of The Wealth Creation Institute. He has dedicated his career to helping entrepreneurs achieve their financial and personal goals through personalized coaching and mentorship. Michael’s holistic approach integrates vision, audience, offerings, marketing, and sales to create sustainable business growth.