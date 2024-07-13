Kids Dreams Matter Announces New Mission and Programs to Support Student’s Mental Health

Kids Dreams Matter, a non-profit organization dedicated to breaking the stigma of mental illness in our youth, is excited to announce an expanded mission and new programs aimed at promoting mental health awareness and support in schools.

By: Kids’ Dreams Matter, Inc.

KATY, Texas – July 11, 2024 – PRLog — Kids Dreams Matter, a non-profit organization dedicated to breaking the stigma of mental illness in our youth, is excited to announce an expanded mission and a series of new programs aimed at promoting mental health awareness and support in schools. Since its founding in 2014, Kids Dreams Matters has been a beacon of hope for children and families, and these new initiatives mark a significant step forward in our commitment to this vital cause.

The organization’s updated mission is to create a supportive environment where a student’s mental health is understood, prioritized, and treated with the same urgency as physical health. KDM aims to empower educators and parents with the knowledge and tools necessary to support children facing mental health challenges in school.

New Programs:

Empathize:ED – A comprehensive training program designed to equip teachers with the skills to recognize and address mental health issues in the classroom. This program includes workshops, online courses, and resource materials to help teachers create a supportive and inclusive learning environment.

Zen Dens – Creating chill spaces within schools where students can seek refuge, solace, and a much-needed respite in their mental health journey.

UpliftED – Adopt-a-Teacher program to focus on providing support to teachers, encompassing emotional, material, and mental health resources for their students and themselves. The goal is to create a nurturing helpful environment that allows educators to thrive and, in turn, foster a supportive environment in their classrooms.

Kimberly Friery, Denise Khan, and Michele Robertson, Co-Directors of Kids Dreams Matter, shared their excitement about the new direction of the organization: “We believe that by educating and empowering teachers, students, and families, we can make a significant impact on youth mental health. Our new programs are designed to create a community of support that extends beyond the classroom, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to thrive.”

We invite everyone to support our mission by participating in our programs, attending our events, adopting a teacher, and spreading the word about the importance of youth mental health. For more information about our new initiatives and how you can get involved, please visit our website at [kidsdreamsmatters.org]( http://kidsdreamsmatters.org).

