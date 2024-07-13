Utah’s Moving and Storage Company Launches Moving Calculator to Improve Estimates

Experienced Utah moving company develops an internal system to give customers accurate moving estimates quickly and efficiently.

Utah’s Moving and Storage Company was founded with the goal of elevating the moving experience for families and businesses in Utah. Because inaccurate estimates can cause frustration and stress for homeowners on moving day, Utah’s Moving is taking steps to ensure they can provide timely and accurate moving estimates to potential customers. Their internal moving calculator generates moving estimates for potential clients based on data from thousands of previous moves completed by the company.

Derek Martin, owner of Utah’s Moving and Storage Company, got his start in the moving industry working for a moving company while going to school. Working in this capacity gave Martin a front-row seat to the stress and problems customers experience. He decided to start his own moving company in Utah to improve how moving is done and make it less stressful for clients. While the company’s online reviews speak highly of its service, Martin continues to look for ways to improve processes and customer experience, beginning with providing precise estimates.

“We recognize that moving is expensive and time-consuming, and our customers may not have a lot of wiggle room for unexpected costs or incidents,” stated Megan Martin, Marketing Manager for Utah’s Moving and Storage Company. “While we have always done our best to provide accurate figures to our clients, we are convinced that our new moving calculator can help us do better. Because it uses real data from past moves, it can help us improve the certainty of our numbers and remove any guesswork for our customers.”

As a family-owned and operated moving company, Utah’s Moving and Storage provides a different moving experience from what homeowners get from big-name moving companies. Their skilled and trained professional packers and movers provide end-to-end moving services without involving third parties. For the customer, this means that the same people who load the truck at the origin unload it at the destination. This single chain of custody helps ensure belongings are handled with care and delivered in the same condition in which they left.

“At Utah’s Moving and Storage, our goal is to make moving as seamless and stress-free as possible,” remarked Martin. “Knowing exactly what to expect before the movers show up relieves a huge burden for our customers. We are excited to have a tool that allows us to accurately estimate how long a move will take based on similar moves we’ve done in the past.”

To learn more about how Utah’s Moving and Storage Company uses data from past moves to improve their estimates, call (801) 980-0223 or visit www.UtahsMovingandStorage.com.

About Utah’s Moving and Storage Company

Utah’s Moving and Storage Company specializes in providing an exceptional moving experience that reduces stress and worry. Their team is composed of licensed trained professionals and they offer flexible scheduling.