Infinx Healthcare expands its presence in India with a new State-of-the-art R&D Centre in Bengaluru to boost AI-driven Healthcare RCM Innovation

Infinx, a global AI-driven company providing revenue cycle solutions for the U.S. healthcare market, announces the opening of its new state-of-the-art Research and Development Center in Bengaluru, India. This new facility highlights Infinx’s dedication to fostering innovation and driving advancements in the healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) field.

Spanning 12,000 sq. ft., this R&D center will significantly enhance Infinx’s capabilities with a dedicated focus on AI-driven product development, engineering, innovation, data science, and machine learning. Infinx teams will also manage cloud operations and cloud computing from this center, propelling the company’s technological solutions for its customers. With a global workforce of over 6,000, Infinx is actively seeking new talent to strengthen its position as a leading AI-driven healthcare management enabler.

Sudeep Tandon, Managing Director Infinx, said, “We are thrilled to unveil our R&D center in Bengaluru. This strategic move aims to harness the exceptional talent from the country’s technology sector. We believe that India’s evolving tech ecosystem will help us leverage the latest solutions, foster better collaboration, and drive significant advancements in healthcare revenue cycle management. The center will serve as a critical hub for our global operations, driving healthcare providers worldwide towards greater efficiency and success.”

Infinx’s team of engineers leads the development of advanced AI solutions that enhance predictive analytics, optimize claim processing, and improve decision-making capabilities. They are also developing a cloud-based RCM platform to ensure scalability, security, and efficiency, enabling seamless integration with various healthcare systems.

Infinx focuses on creating user-friendly platforms that provide real-time insights, smooth workflows, and robust data management. By harnessing the latest innovations in microservices architecture and agile development, the company’s solutions are designed to be both flexible and resilient, meeting the dynamic needs of the healthcare industry. The firm’s solutions support 172,000 healthcare professionals across 4,000 facilities including ambulatory, acute care and post-acute care providers. It counts over 400 leading healthcare provider organizations as customers including hospitals, health systems and outpatient healthcare providers.