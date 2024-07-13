DeepHealth expands operations in India with new office in Bengaluru

DeepHealth, a wholly-owned subsidiary of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) and a global leader in AI-powered radiology and health informatics, today announced the opening of its office in Bengaluru, marking its expansion in the Indian market. The technology hub will spearhead ground-breaking innovations to advance DeepHealth’s mission of empowering breakthroughs in care delivery.

DeepHealth in India

DeepHealth’s expansion in India reinforces its commitment to enhancing healthcare outcomes through cutting-edge technology solutions. Through their operations in India, DeepHealth will continue to leverage the power of AI to empower radiologists in the detection and diagnosis of diseases, expanding the boundaries of what we can do with imaging technology in healthcare.

“India represents a fundamental part of the DeepHealth story. We recognize the country’s exceptional tech capabilities and its dynamic innovation landscape. This presents a great opportunity for us to drive the development of meaningful health tech solutions in India that benefit clinicians and patients worldwide. As we expand our presence in India, we also look forward to establishing new partnerships to advance innovation in health informatics,” said Sham Sokka, Chief Operating and Technology Officer DeepHealth.

The company’s India headquarters will be established in Cignus Tower, Bengaluru, serving as the hub for DeepHealth’s operations across the Indian subcontinent. The new office has commenced operations in Q3 2024.

As a part of its India expansion, DeepHealth will leverage local expertise and a network of strategic partners to enhance the development of AI-powered health informatics solutions. DeepHealth has already an established presence in India through its partnerships with Persistent and Infinx, focused on product development and service. As the company forges ahead with its ambitious expansion plans, it aims to broaden its collaborations and establish affiliations with prestigious institutions to undertake research projects and propel the Indian healthcare landscape to the forefront of global innovation.