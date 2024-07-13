British Council and HSBC India Launch the ‘Climate Skills – Seeds for Transition’ Project in India

British Council, the UK’s international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural exchange, in partnership with HSBC India, launched the “Climate Skills: Seeds for Transition India” project. This initiative aims to equip young people and communities in India with the skills needed to be resilient to the impending impact of climate change and to contribute to the opportunities of the transition to net zero.

The programme is part of British Council’s long-term international effort to establish a global climate skills approach that empowers youth, informs decision-makers about alternative climate education strategies, and addresses grassroots, national, and global climate challenges. It seeks to go beyond discussion and partner with governments, communities, and institutions to create tangible solutions for the future generation to better understand the impact of climate change across all aspects of life and equip them with the necessary skills needed in the wake of climate change.

The project works with young people aged 18-30 in five countries including India, Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico and Vietnam.

Scott McDonald, Chief Executive, British Council said, “At the British Council, we are committed to empowering young people with the skills and knowledge necessary to tackle the pressing challenges of climate change. Our partnership with HSBC on the ‘Climate Skills—Seeds for Transition India’ project reflects our shared vision of a more sustainable future. By equipping youth with essential climate resilience skills, they can lead the transition to greener economies and drive positive change in their communities. These skills are increasingly critical as we consider projections for the life of our planet and its natural resources.”

Speaking on the partnership, Hitendra Dave, Chief Executive Officer, HSBC India, said, “We have a long history of collaboration with the British Council and the co-creation of programmes that help achieve a larger social purpose. Our partnership on the Climate Skills programme will focus on youth and education, reflecting our joint commitment in equipping the younger generation to understand and adapt to climate change. Together, we aim to improve climate literacy and employability among marginalized youth communities in India.”

Running from July 2024 to February 2026, the project aims to raise awareness among key stakeholders, including government institutions, policymakers, higher educational institutions, and young people, encouraging participation and engagement. It seeks to directly engage 2,000 youth and train 300 master trainers in India/in each delivery country.

The initiative highlights the British Council’s leadership in climate action and its upcoming global climate change strategy. This UK-led international collaboration aims to resource local organisations, empower youth to take climate action, and provide alternative climate education approaches. A unique aspect of the programme is its focus on empowering both urban and rural youth by integrating youth-led social action with climate education. The programme’s international connectivity aims to deliver locally led interventions and connects them with a global network across five countries.

The launch event featured a climate film screening, an official launch by Scott McDonald, Chief Executive, British Council and Hitendra Dave, Chief Executive Officer of HSBC India. Lindy Cameron CB OBE, British High Commissioner to India, Alison Barrett, Director India, Monomita Nag-Chowdhury, Programme Lead of The Climate Connection from the British Council; Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development; Yusuf Kabir, WASH Specialist I Focal Point for Climate, Environment & DRR, UNICEF; and Rishika Das Roy, Lead-Sectoral Strategy and Investment at India Climate Collaborative will be part of the discussions.