Transformative Technology Grant for Nonprofits Launched by Leveaux Foundation and Icon Connect

Empowering Nonprofits with Comprehensive Tools

The technology grant offers nonprofits access to an extensive suite of tools, including:

– **Email Marketing:** Streamline email campaigns to engage donors and volunteers.

– **SMS Marketing:** Direct and immediate communication through text messaging.

– **Social Media Management:** Seamlessly manage multiple social media accounts.

– **Customer Relationship Management (CRM):** Efficiently track and manage donor relationships.

– **Invoicing:** Simplified invoicing processes for donations and sponsorships.

– **Donation/Payment Link Creation:** Easy setup of secure donation and payment links.

– **Unlimited Websites:** Create and manage as many websites as your organization needs.

– **Unlimited Landing Pages:** Design effective landing pages for campaigns and events.

– **Marketing Automation:** Automate repetitive marketing tasks to save time.

– **Surveys:** Collect valuable feedback and insights from your community.

– **Communities:** Build and manage online communities to foster engagement.

– **Appointment Scheduling:** Manage and schedule meetings and events effortlessly.

– **Funnel Builder:** Create conversion-optimized funnels for fundraising campaigns.

– **Analytics and Reporting:** Detailed insights into marketing performance and donor behavior.

– **Integrations:** Seamless integration with other tools and platforms to enhance functionality.

**A Lifetime of Support**

This grant offers nonprofits a unique opportunity to access these tools not just for a year or two, but for the entire lifespan of their organization. The only cost involved is a one-time enrollment fee, which covers comprehensive onboarding and support to ensure smooth implementation.

Join the Movement

The Leveaux Foundation and Icon Connect are committed to supporting nonprofits in their mission to make a positive impact. By eliminating the financial burden of marketing tools, this grant allows organizations to direct more resources toward their vital work.

For more information and to apply for the grant, please visit www.leveauxfoundation.org or www.leveauxfoundation.org/grant

###