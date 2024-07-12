REDCOM Design and Construction CEO Guests On Technology And Innovation Show

In conversation with Macejka, Teicher emphasized the significance of maintaining consistent brand designs across dealerships while recognizing the unique considerations of each site.

According to Teicher, Our two core values are creativity and collaboration. Having all functions in-house allows us to be flexible and make quick decisions.

Teicher further discussed the construction of car dealerships. He explained, Dealerships have different brands that they represent and each has basic guidelines. Renovations are more difficult [than a ground-up building] because the [brand] program has changed in a lot of cases. You have to gut the space and reprogram it Interestingly, once a dealership is under renovation, volume and business goes up.

ABOUT RYAN TEICHER:

Ryan Teicher, CEO of REDCOM, is an accomplished global real estate design and construction executive. Ryan joined REDCOM in early 2023 with over 25 years of leadership and construction experience spanning commercial and industrial segments. At a multi-use and commercial real estate firm, Ryan was instrumental in the development, construction and sale of over 1,000 homes in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. In commercial real estate with CBRE and Sodexho, he oversaw complex infrastructure and improvement projects for Santander, Seimens, Citi, Quest, and Merck. Ryans areas of expertise include construction project management, strategic and master plan development, construction efficiency and sustainability. Ryan holds a BS in Marketing from the University of Maryland, is OSHA 10 certified and a licensed NJ real estate sales associate.

ABOUT REDCOM:

REDCOM is an award winning, full-service commercial architectural design, engineering, and commercial contracting company operating in New Jersey and the surrounding areas since 1982.

REDCOM can take a project from concept to completion, offering comprehensive services that encompass every stage of a project. With its experienced team of professionals, REDCOM provides creative solutions that exceed industry standards.

About Moving into the Future:

This podcast takes a deep dive into technology innovations and strategic planning for successful commercial moving. It is hosted by Jack Macejka of The Advance Group. Episodes cover topics from professional experiences, technology advancements, adjusting to the current economic climate, and behind the scenes looks at some of the most interesting and challenging moves.

