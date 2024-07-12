DocBuddy & aiHealth Announce Partnership

DENVER – July 9, 2024 – PRLog — DocBuddy Inc., the leader in mobile and interoperable provider workflow solutions, and aiHealth, an industry leading autonomous medical coding platform utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI), have announced a partnership designed to digitally transform the operative report, coding, and the overall speed to reimbursement for all specialty providers and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) located in the United States.

The long-standing paradigm for operative reports, coding, and reimbursement involves inherent delays and requirements for specialized coding knowledge for which the industry is 30% short staffed. The partnership between DocBuddy and aiHealth brings technology to the forefront of this traditionally analog process. DocBuddy’s Op Note solution enables the instant generation and approval of operative reports with procedure images from the point of care and delivery into aiHealth’s autonomous coding platform, aiH.Automate.

“ASCs, providers, and their care teams have been stuck in the rut of manual processes since their inception,” shared Andy D’Agostino CEO & Founder of DocBuddy. “With the genesis of our Op Note solution, and now pairing our digitization of the operative report process with aiHealth’s AI coding platform, we’re bringing efficiency and speed to the documentation and medical coding process for providers and surgery centers. DocBuddy & AI Health’s technology stack will change the game for providers and surgery centers that take advantage of this offering. We couldn’t be more excited about this partnership.”

“aiHealth’s ability to ingest operative reports and autonomously code a variety of specialties with a high degree of precision and accuracy is resulting in an immediate ROI to providers and ASCs,” says Kyle Swarts, President at aiHealth. “The partnership with DocBuddy reinforces the powerful combination of ambient clinical documentation solutions and AI driven autonomous coding capabilities to reduce the overload of administrative burdens for providers and revenue cycle personnel.”

About DocBuddy Inc.:

Since 2014, DocBuddy has removed the pain and cost of broken healthcare workflows from providers, staff, and their organizations. Through our suite of cloud-based and mobile applications, DocBuddy has revolutionized medical workflows with the ability to access, create, and move patient health information from the point of care across all care settings.

In addition to streamlining provider and staff workflows, DocBuddy gives time and money back to providers and their organizations with our solutions that deliver mobility, interoperability, and centralized data access.

About aiHealth:

aiHealth’s advanced AI platform automates repetitive, multi-specialty CPT® coding tasks, reducing manual intervention, lowering costs, and improving physician satisfaction. Unlike computer assisted coding, our contemporary technology streamlines administrative processes, enhances workflow efficiency, and accelerates revenue, while delivering quality care amidst the scarcity of medical coders, other staffing challenges, financial pressures, and provider burnout. aiHealth reduces coding turn-around- times from minutes to seconds, routing complex exceptions to expert coders, and allowing professionals to work at the top of their credentials.

