Swingin’ Seaside Interview Event Spotlights Sinatra Scholar Chuck Granata

Chuck Granata

AVON BY THE SEA, N.J. – July 9, 2024 – PRLog — A swingin’ insightful musical event featuring an interview with distinguished Sinatra Scholar Charles L. (Chuck) Granata, is being presented by producer Karen Morris of Sand Castle Communications and founder of The Rat Pack Music Alliance.

The entertaining program will take place indoors at the Avon Municipal Marina Building, 2 Main Street, Avon-By-The- Sea, New Jersey, on Sunday, September 29th, 2024, beginning promptly at Noon.

Mr. Granata, a leading authority on Frank Sinatra and an esteemed Sinatra Scholar, has graciously accepted the invitation to be interviewed and will share about his eclectic career as a producer, music historian, archivist, and author of 4 books including the award-winning Sessions with Sinatra: Frank Sinatra and the Art of Recording, which has been identified as one of the most important studies of Sinatra the recording artist. He is well-known as the producer of Nancy Sinatra’s Nancy For Frank program on Siriusly Sinatra/SiriusXM, and most recently became the creative on-air anchor of a new broadcast program, Sinatra Standard Time, airing every Sunday, on KSDS-FM Jazz 88.3 Radio.

In anticipation of the September event, Chuck Granata expresses his long-cherished ideals and inspiring intentions: “One of my life’s missions is to share music with others. This philosophy extends to the stories about how the music was written, recorded and produced. I’m delighted to have this opportunity to share stories about the creative process and the classic recordings we love so much – and look forward to this wonderful event with my dear friend, Professor Dana Polan!”

Hosting the enlightening interview will be another prominent Sinatra Scholar, Dana Polan, the Martin Scorsese Professor of Cinema Studies, at Tisch School of the Arts, New York University. Mr. Polan and Mr. Granata have been guest speakers at a variety of programs presented by Ms. Morris. Professor Polan has taught about Frank Sinatra at NYU and lectured about him at Ohio State University and Notre Dame. He is the author of 10 books in film and media, including, among others, Dreams of Flight, The Great Escape in American Film and Culture, and The Lego Movie.

Dana Polan adds his thoughts on Chuck Granata’s professional contributions: “Through his radio shows, his remastering and restoration work on older albums, and his sharp and smart books, Chuck Granata has done so much to heighten our awareness of popular song — increasing thereby both our pleasure in it and our critical understanding of it. I am pleased and proud to be in dialogue with him about his consequential efforts to make the history of pop music resonate for today’s audiences.”

Ms. Morris, a contributing writer for The Dean Martin Association (DMA), will pen a special article about the event for the DMA’s Just Dino Magazine. She recently has written articles spotlighting a variety of artists including Marilyn Michaels, Tom Dreesen, Mel Brooks, Petula Clark and Nelson Riddle. Now in its seventh decade, the DMA is Dean Martin’s only independent flagship organization. It was founded in 1960 with his full authorization, and he was their chairperson until his death in 1995.

Live Music will also be on tap at the event, starring sensational crooner, Jazz Vocalist Zack Alexander. Zack will perform an upbeat medley of popular Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin songs, adding a delightful autumn melodic touch as the Fall season approaches.