Careington Announces the Launch of New Dental Network Solutions Brand Care Value Club

FRISCO, Texas – July 10, 2024 – PRLog — Careington International Corporation is excited to introduce its new brand, Care Value Club, that expands the innovative, scalable solutions offered to its dental network providers nationwide. Through Care Value Club, Careington’s in-network dentists now have exclusive access to a unique product and service portfolio designed to enhance the patient experience and promote practice optimization.

Careington, a leader in the health and wellness benefits space, has been delivering dental solutions as its core competency for 40+ years. Started by two entrepreneurial dentists with a plan to provide affordable access to dental care, Careington has grown to become a pioneer in the dental industry with a focus on money-saving dental plans and network-focused solutions. After decades of supporting its extensive dental network providers, Careington recognized the recurring theme of dentists actively seeking partners for their other unique management needs. Care Value Club was created to connect Careington dentists with exclusive offers from a selection of best-in-class partners that offer relevant product solutions including staffing services, financing software and more.

“We designed Care Value Club as an innovative way to address the niche product and service needs of our dental network providers,” Jill Kenney, Affiliate Partner Manager of Care Value Club powered by Careington, said. “Our growing hub of industry-leading partners delivers scalable solutions that create value for both practices and patients.”

Care Value Club’s exclusive deals and streamlined services are also available to dental clients of Launch Loyalty, a Careington division dedicated to designing, administering and delivering customizable in-house membership plans for Dental Support Organizations and dental practices nationwide.

“As a leader with deep roots in the dental industry, Careington proudly owns and operates some of the largest dental discount and Preferred Provider Organization networks in the U.S.” said Chris Falk, Assistant Vice President of Network Development for Careington. “By launching Care Value Club, we have expanded the ways in which we support our dental network providers so they can focus on delivering quality patient care.”

“Careington has been delivering high-value, low-cost solutions in the dental space for more than four decades,” said Stewart Sweda, Chief Executive Officer of Careington. “We’re proud to launch our exclusive Care Value Club to continue to serve our valued dental clients, dental network providers and millions of members across the nation with innovative money-saving products and services.”

For more information about Care Value Club’s exclusive offers or Careington’s custom administration services, visit carevalueclub.com (https://www.carevalueclub.com/ ) or careington.com (https://www1.careington.com/( S(mvc3mnxlhkb24xobkos3y35i)) …).

About Careington International Corporation

Careington International Corporation is an established leader in the health and wellness benefits space. Founded in 1979, Careington is a nationally recognized product aggregator and full-service administrator and one of the largest privately held discount health care companies in the nation. Today, Careington serves more than 30 million members across all industry-best companies, brands, products and services. Dedicated to improving individual health and well-being by providing affordable access to care, Careington’s national PPO and dental discount networks, flagship dental savings plans and growing portfolio of more than 150 health, wellness and lifestyle products and services are designed to deliver cost savings and service excellence across a spectrum of life needs. For information on Careington’s products, services, administration and marketing solutions, visit careington.com. (http://www.careington.com/)

About Care Value Club