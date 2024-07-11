The 2024-2026 Batch of FORE School of Management: A Diverse Cohort

FORE School of Management successfully concluded its induction ceremony for the batch 2024 – 2026 of PGDM courses. The event featured industry experts and esteemed alumni such as Mr. Raj N and Ms Namrata Bhattacharyya who inspired the new batch of students. Additionally, Mr Sasmit Patra, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) graced the occasion as the guest of honour at the event.

With around 20000 applicants from 25 states and various academic backgrounds, FORE School of Management has seen a diverse enrollment: 35% from commerce, 18% from engineering/tech and management, 13% from arts and science, and 1% from other disciplines. Additionally, 37% come with prior work experience. The induction ceremony for PGDM, PGDM (International Business), PGDM (Financial Management) & PGDM (Big Data Analytics) students began with the auspicious lighting of the lamp by esteemed guests and faculty. Furthermore, Prof. Sanghamitra Buddhapriya, Dean (Academics) warmly welcomed the new batch, emphasizing that 57% of admissions are females, showcasing the rich diversity of FSM.

Dr. B.B.L. Madhukar, Chairman of FORE School of Management, expressed his joy at the occasion, stating, “Admission to FORE School of Management marks the beginning of a journey brimming with opportunities for growth and learning. We are dedicated to imparting essential skills and preparing students to excel in the dynamic world of business. I encourage students to seize this opportunity with enthusiasm and determination, shaping a brighter future for themselves.

Dr. Subir Verma, Director of FORE School of Management, expressed his enthusiasm on the occasion, stating, “We are delighted to welcome our diverse cohort of students to FORE School of Management for 2024-2026, which showcases a remarkable blend of students from across the nation representing diverse disciplines. At FORE, our goal is to deliver an exceptional learning experience and cultivate an environment that nurtures leadership and innovation. We are committed to preparing our students to excel in today’s dynamic business landscape.”

Following Dr. Subir Verma’s speech and oath-taking ceremony with the students, the induction ceremony featured distinguished guests: Mr. Raj N, Founder & Executive Chairman, Zaggle, Ms. Namrata Bhattacharya, Managing Director, Accenture and Mr Sasmit Patra, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha). Mr. Patra shared insights on the 6Es emphasizing its importance to enlighten the students. Dr. Vinayshil Gautam, Vice Chairman, FORE School of Management also shared his experience to motivate the students

The event was concluded with the rendition of the National Anthem and the Vote of Thanks delivered by Prof. Sanghamitra Buddhapriya.