Cozy Nest Creators Begins Building Backyard Tiny Homes in Plymouth, MA Following New Bylaw Approval For Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs)

Cozy Nest Creators breaks ground on backyard ADUs in Plymouth, MA after bylaw approval. CEO Buz Artiano: “Accessory Dwelling Units help attract teachers and healthcare workers”

Cozy Nest Creators, the South Shore’s premier custom builder of backyard tiny homes, also called Accessory Dwelling Units or ADUs, has begun contracting to build in Plymouth Massachusetts, where the town recently passed Article 14, approving residents to build ADUs as a “right”.

Local contractor Buz Artiano, CEO of Cozy Nest Creators, says ADUs can really help Plymouth’s housing crisis, “right now it’s almost impossible to attract new school teachers or healthcare professionals without new, affordable housing”

He continues “Many retirees and even younger families see the rental income as a possible way to offset the rising cost of living.”

This ADU idea was initially recommended by the planning board with a 5-0 vote in October 2023 and then passed at the Annual Town Meeting in April 2024. Known as “Article 14”, the town passed it 107 to 32.

This bylaw will allow homeowners to build an ADU without having to ask for special permits or, worse, having to appear before the zoning and planning boards. According to Planning Board Chairman, Steve Bolotin, “…go straight to the building department”.

There are some common sense guidelines:

ADUs can be up to 900 square feet in size

It cant be used for STRs (no Airbnb or VRBO)

You have to have a separate entrance

And of course, follow all the normal safety, parking, and health requirements.

ADUs can be separate or attached to the main house, but they cannot be a mobile or modular home of any kind.

Buz notes that the Town was very firm on not wanting ADUs to be built for Airbnb – long-term renters are welcome, and of course, so are family members.

