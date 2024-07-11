Grand Opening of Kinwani House: A Timeless Heritage Retreat in Rishikesh

Kinwani House, a luxury boutique property nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas, welcomes guests to an experience unlike any other in the region. An architectural gem and cultural landmark set amidst the breathtaking landscapes ahead of Rishikesh, this enchanting retreat serves not only as a physical structure but also as a portal to the past, providing a glimpse into the grandeur of a bygone era.

Holistically restored to its former glory and opened under the prestigious Aalia Collection by JPL Group, helmed by Mr. Aditya Lakhanpal, Kinwani House stands as a testament to the rich history and cultural heritage of the region, offering visitors a unique blend of old-world charm and modern luxury. Built in 1954, this estate now combines art deco design elements with modern comforts. Narendra Nagar, the Town where Kinwani House stands, was named after the illustrious King Narendra Shah of the princely state of Tehri-Garwahl; Kinwani House echoes a storied past, inviting exploration into its regal architecture, lush gardens, and panoramic vistas.

Both Narendra Nagar and Rishikesh share a deep connection to spirituality, with countless sacred sites dotting their landscapes. From the iconic Parmarth Niketan Ashram and the ancient Triveni Ghat in Rishikesh to the serene Kunjapuri Devi Temple overlooking Narendra Nagar, these towns serve as sanctuaries for introspection, renewal, and inner peace. One remarkable aspect of Kinwani House is its geographical significance, with its longitude nearly aligning with 79 degrees east, passing through all twelve Shiva temples from Kedarnath to Kanyakumari, enhancing its spiritual aura.

Kinwani House boasts six opulent suites offering panoramic views of the serene valley and majestic mountains. Aditya Lakhanpal, Chairman of the JPL Group, believes in attention to detail when it comes to developing their destination properties. “We have curated every detail of Kinwani House to reflect the essence of its iconic address and surroundings, yet equipped it with modern day comforts for todays’ traveller. Respecting the building’s history is paramount to us. We’re thrilled to unveil a genuinely unique property with an authentic narrative.”

The first floor of Kinwani House features an enchanting conservatory for an indoor evening under the stars or a special evening of cocktails by candlelight. Guests can indulge in a bespoke culinary journey with a chef-curated three and five-course degustation menu offering global and indigenous cuisines, perfect for a romantic evening with the cool breeze from the valleys of Rishikesh. Visitors may unwind in the temperature-controlled swimming pool, where every stroke is accompanied by breathtaking vistas, creating an unforgettable experience of relaxation and rejuvenation. A special mention must be made to the spa at Kinwani House, and high tea served, where the refined décor and personalised service only elevate the experiences.

Mr. Kavinder Besoya, COO Aalia Collections, is committed to providing guests with an unforgettable experience from the moment of their arrival, setting the tone for a truly immersive journey. He says, “Kinwani House is a promise of an exceptional experience, especially for those seeking solace, adventure, and rejuvenation. We aim to offer the highest standard of modern luxury whilst paying homage to the origins, seamlessly blending old with the new.”

Other activities that guests can indulge in range from tranquil yoga sessions overlooking the valley to scenic hikes and adrenaline-pumping river rafting excursions, offering myriad opportunities to discover the beauty of Rishikesh and its surroundings.

Kinwani House offers a secluded haven away from the hustle and bustle of city life amidst natural beauty, and cultural richness, making it a perfect choice for discerning travellers; a celebration of our rich heritage and a sanctuary of peace and rejuvenation.