SLCM Group Strengthens its leadership team with Kissandhan’s CEO appointment

Kissandhan Agri Financial Services (Kissandhan), a multi-asset NBFC for farm community and a wholly owned subsidiary of Sohan Lal Commodity Management Pvt. Ltd. (SLCM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Gurinder Singh Sehmbey as its Chief Executive Officer. This strategic decision marks a pivotal moment in the Kissandhan’s trajectory, propelling it towards growth and success.

With a career spanning nearly three decades and recognized as one of the 50 Most Influential Rural Marketing Leaders, Gurinder Singh Sehmbey emerges as a beacon of visionary leadership, bringing his wealth of expertise and strategic insight in business development with hands-on experience in cultural and economic affairs across the NBFCs and sectors. Previously, he held top management positions in large companies such as SV Creditline, Poonawalla Fincorp, Agriwise FinServ, Religare Finvest Ltd, and Magma Fincorp.

A well-known veteran and growth facilitator in the industry, his expertise is in agricultural financial solutions including SME loans, Agri loans, Micro-LAP, auto-lease to name a few. He has been passionate about innovating state-of-the-art products to empower MSMEs and progressive farmers to enhance their income and living conditions. Gurinder has represented various forums on agriculture financing and has been part of FICCI and FIDC committees for NBFCs.

Gurinder Singh Sehmbey as CEO will spearhead Kissandhan towards new heights of excellence by providing ‘Global standards in the Agri financing space’ guided by a commitment to innovation, strategic growth and customized solutions.

On the appointment, SLCM Group CEO, Sandeep Sabharwal expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “The entire team at SLCM Group is excited to work towards the next phase of growth with Gurinder Singh Sehmbey as their CEO of Kissandhan. His profound understanding of the SME value chain, farmer producer organizations (FPOs), and allied Agri-income sectors will complement Kissandhan’s strategies and help the company maintain its strong growth momentum. We look forward to achieving new milestones under his leadership.”

In response to his appointment, Gurinder Singh Sehmbey commented, “I am deeply honored to join Kissandhan at this transformative juncture in its growth trajectory. The company’s commitment to fostering inclusive and sustainable financial solutions resonates deeply with me. Leveraging my experience in SMEs, FPOs, and allied agri-income sectors, I aim to bridge critical gaps in agri-financing and enhance access to credit for those at the grassroots level. Our primary goal is to strengthen the Agri-financing ecosystem, promote gender equality, and encourage farmers across the country to grow their produce with a sustainable approach”.