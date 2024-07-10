MWSA announces its 2024 awards finalists

SAN DIEGO – July 8, 2024 – PRLog — MWSA announced its 2024 awards finalists on July 6, 2024, via Facebook video presentation. To learn more, visit the link at the bottom of this message.

Anthology/Collection

Chicken Scratchings: Fifty Inspirational Stories from a Mother Hen by Nancy Panko

Fading Memories of An Old Soldier: Vietnam 1968-1979 by Elvis Lynn Bray

Holes in Our Hearts: An Anthology of New Mexican Military Related Stories and Poetry by Jim Tritten, Dan Wetmore, and Joe Badal, editors and contributing authors

Creative Nonfiction

Capturing Skunk Alpha by Raúl Herrera

The Expendable by John Lewis Floyd

Historical Fiction

Bikini Beach by Butch Maki

Down a Dark Road by H. W. “Buzz” Bernard

Somewhere In The South Pacific by John J. Gobbell

Trust No One by Glenn Dyer

History

Berkshire Patriots: Stories of Sacrifice by Dennis G. Pregent

Phoenix Rising: From the Ashes of Desert One to the Rebirth of U.S. Special Operations by Col. (Ret) Keith M. Nightingale

The Human Face of D-Day by Keith Nightingale

Unraveling the Myth of Sgt. Alvin York: The Other Sixteen by James P. Gregory Jr.

Horror/Fantasy/ Sci Fi

Steal the Reaper by Todd Hosea

How to/Business/ Self Help

Hiring Veterans: How To Leverage Military Talent for Organizational Growth by Matthew J. Louis

Mission Transition: Navigating the Opportunities and Obstacles to Your Post-Military Career by Matthew J. Louis

Literary Fiction

Secrets at Deep Lake by Nancy Wakeley

Secrets of Ash by Josh Green

Where the Seams Meet by Patrick Holcomb

Memoir/Biography

A Victor’s Tale by Doc Westring

Finding Waypoints by Terese Schlachter and Colonel Gregory Gadson (ret.)

Hangar 4 by Isaac G. Lee

Milspouse Matters: Sharing Strength Through Our Stories by Jen McDonald

My Navy! by Lieutenant Hans G. Fett

Rescued by Andy L. Vistrand

Steel Soldier: Guadalcanal Odyssey by James J. Messina with Charles Messina

Vietnam Combat: Firefights and Writing History by Robin Bartlett

Mystery/Thriller/ Crime

A Dangerous Season: A Sheriff Matt Callahan Mystery by Russell Fee

Against All Enemies by Thomas M. Wing

Alchemy’s Reach by Patricia Walkow and Chris Allen

Another Death at Gettysburg by Peter Adams Young

Deadly Depths by John F. Dobbyn

Monroe Doctrine Volume VIII by James Rosone & Miranda Watson

Sea of Red by James Bultema

Shadow Sanction by Steve Stratton

The China Connection by Timothy Trainer

The Raven and the Dove by Elvis Bray

The Warmaker: a Black Spear novel by Benjamin Spada

The Widow and the Warrior by John Wemlinger

Welcome Home to Murder by Rosalie Spielman

Pictorial/Coffee Table

The Borinqueneers, A Visual History of the 65th Infantry Regiment by Noemi Figueroa Soulet

Picture Book

If I Had a Baby Elephant… by Nancy Panko

Into The Storm by Darcy Guyant

Welcome Home Melanie Mae by Tiffany Rebar

Poetry Book

Knowing When by Mark Fleisher

Magical Morning Moments: Awakening to Love and Light by Wanda W. Jerome and Jasmine Tritten

When Eagles Vie with Valkyries by Paul Hellweg

Romance

Always Remembering by Kathy Kasunich

The Road to Empire by John Wemlinger

Young Adult (fiction or non-fiction)

Luke Under Fire: Caught Behind Enemy Lines by D. C. Reep and E. A. Allen