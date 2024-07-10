MWSA announces its 2024 awards finalists

SAN DIEGO – July 8, 2024 – PRLog — MWSA announced its 2024 awards finalists on July 6, 2024, via Facebook video presentation. To learn more, visit the link at the bottom of this message.
Anthology/Collection
Chicken Scratchings:
Fading Memories of An Old Soldier: Vietnam 1968-1979 by Elvis Lynn Bray
Holes in Our Hearts: An Anthology of New Mexican Military Related Stories and Poetry by Jim Tritten, Dan Wetmore, and Joe Badal, editors and contributing authors
Creative Nonfiction
Capturing Skunk Alpha by Raúl Herrera
The Expendable by John Lewis Floyd
Historical Fiction
Bikini Beach by Butch Maki
Down a Dark Road by H. W. “Buzz” Bernard
Somewhere In The South Pacific by John J. Gobbell
Trust No One by Glenn Dyer
History
Berkshire Patriots: Stories of Sacrifice by Dennis G. Pregent
Phoenix Rising: From the Ashes of Desert One to the Rebirth of U.S. Special Operations by Col. (Ret) Keith M. Nightingale
The Human Face of D-Day by Keith Nightingale
Unraveling the Myth of Sgt. Alvin York: The Other Sixteen by James P. Gregory Jr.
Horror/Fantasy/
Steal the Reaper by Todd Hosea
How to/Business/
Hiring Veterans: How To Leverage Military Talent for Organizational Growth by Matthew J. Louis
Mission Transition: Navigating the Opportunities and Obstacles to Your Post-Military Career by Matthew J. Louis
Literary Fiction
Secrets at Deep Lake by Nancy Wakeley
Secrets of Ash by Josh Green
Where the Seams Meet by Patrick Holcomb
Memoir/Biography
A Victor’s Tale by Doc Westring
Finding Waypoints by Terese Schlachter and Colonel Gregory Gadson (ret.)
Hangar 4 by Isaac G. Lee
Milspouse Matters: Sharing Strength Through Our Stories by Jen McDonald
My Navy! by Lieutenant Hans G. Fett
Rescued by Andy L. Vistrand
Steel Soldier: Guadalcanal Odyssey by James J. Messina with Charles Messina
Vietnam Combat: Firefights and Writing History by Robin Bartlett
Mystery/Thriller/
A Dangerous Season: A Sheriff Matt Callahan Mystery by Russell Fee
Against All Enemies by Thomas M. Wing
Alchemy’s Reach by Patricia Walkow and Chris Allen
Another Death at Gettysburg by Peter Adams Young
Deadly Depths by John F. Dobbyn
Monroe Doctrine Volume VIII by James Rosone & Miranda Watson
Sea of Red by James Bultema
Shadow Sanction by Steve Stratton
The China Connection by Timothy Trainer
The Raven and the Dove by Elvis Bray
The Warmaker: a Black Spear novel by Benjamin Spada
The Widow and the Warrior by John Wemlinger
Welcome Home to Murder by Rosalie Spielman
Pictorial/Coffee Table
The Borinqueneers, A Visual History of the 65th Infantry Regiment by Noemi Figueroa Soulet
Picture Book
If I Had a Baby Elephant… by Nancy Panko
Into The Storm by Darcy Guyant
Welcome Home Melanie Mae by Tiffany Rebar
Poetry Book
Knowing When by Mark Fleisher
Magical Morning Moments: Awakening to Love and Light by Wanda W. Jerome and Jasmine Tritten
When Eagles Vie with Valkyries by Paul Hellweg
Romance
Always Remembering by Kathy Kasunich
The Road to Empire by John Wemlinger
Young Adult (fiction or non-fiction)
Luke Under Fire: Caught Behind Enemy Lines by D. C. Reep and E. A. Allen
To watch the announcement video or for details about each of the books below, visit our 2024 season webpage: https://www.mwsadispatches.com/