CONTACT of Ocean & Monmouth Counties to Host 11th Annual 5K Run & Race Walk in Farmingdale

Register today for CONTACT’s 5K

HOWELL, N.J. – July 8, 2024 – PRLog — CONTACT of Ocean & Monmouth Counties (CONTACT) is excited to announce its 11th Annual 5K Run & Race Walk, scheduled to take place on August 21st at 6pm. The event will be held Howell High School, 405 Squankum-Yellowbrook Rd., Farmingdale, NJ and promises to be an evening of community spirit and remembrance. All proceeds from the 5K Run & Race Walk will benefit CONTACT of Ocean & Monmouth Counties’ 24/7 Crisis Intervention & Suicide Prevention Hotline.

“We are honored to host the 11th Annual 5K Run & Race Walk in memory of those we have lost. This event not only brings our community together but also serves as a poignant reminder of the struggles many face daily. We hope to see everyone come out to support and remember their loved ones,” said Kim Santora, Executive Director of CONTACT.

This year’s 5K is dedicated to the memory of loved ones who have lost their lives to personal battles, struggles, and illnesses. We honor William Bruno, Jake Bukowiec, John Bukowiec, Jr., Jared Crippen, Kevin Glass, Brian McDonough, Bubba O’Reilly, Walter Reitsma, Bill Whittaker, and all CONTACT volunteers who have passed but remain in our hearts.

The Howell and Farmingdale road course is chip timed provided by CompuScore. The day will feature overall and age group awards.

Registration Details:

Special Pricing: For ages 19 and under – 5K Run & Race/Walk: $15 (T-shirt not included)

For ages 19 and under – 5K Run & Race/Walk: $15 (T-shirt not included) Age 20+ Pre-Entry Fee: $30 for 5K Run & Race/Walk online until Tuesday, August 20, 2024 (T-shirt included if registered by August 12, 2024. After August 12th, T-shirts only while supplies last)

$30 for 5K Run & Race/Walk online until Tuesday, August 20, 2024 (T-shirt included if registered by August 12, 2024. After August 12th, T-shirts only while supplies last) Post-Entry Fee: $35 for both the 5K Run & Race/Walk on August 21st up until race time (T-shirts while supplies last)

$35 for both the 5K Run & Race/Walk on August 21st up until race time (T-shirts while supplies last) T-shirt Only: $15 (must purchase no later than August 12, 2024)

Registration is online only at: https://contactoceanmonmouth.org/ events/.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available and appreciated for the 5K. Please contact the CONTACT office at 732-240-6104 for more information.

Established in 1975, CONTACT of Ocean and Monmouth Counties is a volunteer based 24-hour crisis intervention and listening telephone service offering free confidential crisis intervention, information on available resources and referrals to community services. “Our call volume began with 8,000 calls in our first year and now averages around 26,000 calls annually,” stated Kim Santora, Executive Director of CONTACT. “CONTACT volunteers go through an extensive training period where they develop active and empathetic listening skills to help callers determine their own feelings, identify their options, and find their own strengths to resolve their problems. When appropriate, volunteers do make referrals to other community services that are available to the caller.”

If you or someone you know needs help and can benefit from CONTACT’s services or is interested in volunteering in our call center, please visit contactoceanmonmouth.org for more information.

About CONTACT of Ocean & Monmouth Counties

CONTACT of Ocean & Monmouth Counties is a non-profit charitable organization that provides trained telephone listeners who respond to human needs 24 hours every day. This volunteer-based organization offers free confidential crisis intervention, information on available resources, and referrals to community services. To learn more, visit ContactOceanMonmouth.org.