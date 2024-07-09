HORIBA Inaugurates one of the largest Medical Equipment and Consumables Manufacturing Facility in India

HORIBA India, a group company of HORIBA, Ltd., (TYSE 6856), a Kyoto based Japanese leader in analytical equipment and measurement solutions for the three megatrend fields of Energy & Environment, Bio & Healthcare, and Materials & Semiconductor, which are essential to our lives, today inaugurated its state-of-the-art medical equipment and consumables manufacturing facility in Butibori, Nagpur. The facility is in line with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India for the World and will be one of India’s largest medical equipment and consumables (reagents) manufacturing unit. With an investment of approximately INR 200 crore (3.8 Billion JPY), in a phased manner, the Nagpur facility is poised to serve over 30,000 diagnostic labs and hospitals across India and represents HORIBA’s third significant investment in India, reinforcing its commitment to generating employment opportunities in tier-2 cities. Global business revenue of HORIBA, Ltd., is 2.3 Billion USD.

The inaugural event, themed “Celebrating HONMAMON,” was graced by Hon’ble Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Mr. Atsushi Horiba, Chairman and Group CEO, HORIBA Ltd., Dr. Jai Hakhu, Board of Director, HORIBA, Ltd., Japan and Chairman, HORIBA India and Dr. Rajeev Gautam, Corporate Officer, HORIBA, Ltd., Japan and President, HORIBA India. HONMAMON, a Japanese term signifying authenticity and excellence, reflects HORIBA’s dedication to its technology and human assets.

Mr. Atsushi Horiba, Chairman and Group CEO, HORIBA Ltd, expressed his commitment to India, stating, “The HORIBA India Nagpur Facility marks a significant milestone in furthering Indo-Japanese business relations and our journey towards contributing to India’s Bio and Healthcare sector and commitment to Make in India. This facility is a testament to our dedication to innovation and excellence. We aim to not only manufacture world-class medical equipment locally but also to provide comprehensive training and development through the HORIBA India Technical Institute.”

This state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, covering 50,000 square meters, includes a medical equipment production unit for blood diagnostics, clinical chemistry equipment, and medical consumables (reagents). The Nagpur facility also houses the HORIBA India Technical Institute, offering biomedical learning programs through a partnership with Nagpur University, and the HORIBA Experience Zone, which showcases the full range of HORIBA healthcare equipment. Additionally, the facility features an international training center and a central warehouse. The facility currently has 100 employees and is expected to increase to almost double in the next 5 years.

Dr. Jai Hakhu, Board of Directors, HORIBA Ltd., Japan and Chairman, HORIBA India said, “The facility will play a crucial role in reducing turnaround time and minimizing costs by promoting local production, thus supporting the Government’s initiative to enhance Make in India and Self-Reliance. It also aims to

evolve into a one-stop solution for India, initially catering to the Bio & Healthcare segment, with future plans to expand into the Materials & Semiconductor and Energy & Environment sectors. It will also serve as the export hub to neighbouring countries starting with the target of 50% localization, eventually, the company is looking at around 80-90% of localization of products”.

According to Dr. Rajeev Gautam, Corporate Officer – HORIBA, Ltd., Japan and President, HORIBA India, “HORIBA’s investment in this facility underscores our commitment to supporting India’s Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, and we are proud to be a part of the nation’s growth story. HORIBA has always strived to bring technologically innovative solutions to the Indian market to meet the flourishing business avenues India has offered. The Nagpur facility is just the beginning of our long-term vision to expand our presence in India across various sectors.”

The launch of this state-of-the-art facility in Nagpur is a momentous step in the history of HORIBA India towards strengthening its footprints across the country to cater to the ever-evolving needs of the Indian market, country’s growing economy and market potential, and remains a strong technology partner in the fields of Energy and Environment, Bio and Healthcare & Materials and Semiconductor.