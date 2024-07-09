GD Goenka University Honours International Students in Special Convocation

GD Goenka University proudly hosted the “Special Convocation of International Students,’’ celebrating the graduation of the institution’s international students.

The event was held on July 5, 2024, recognising the academic achievements of students from the countries of Angola, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Namibia, Lesotho, Cameroon, Malawi, Congo DRC, Equatorial Guinea, Mongolia, Nigeria, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uzbekistan, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe.

Inaugurating the convocation, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, Dr. Kim Menezes congratulated the students for successfully completing their learning journey at the institution. She also welcomed the Chief Guest, Mr. Puneet Roy Kundal, IFS, Additional Secretary, Eastern and Southern Africa Division, Ministry of External Affairs.

“I am immensely proud of our graduates for their hard work and commitment to excellence. At GD Goenka University, we strive for the holistic development of students, enabling them to make significant contributions to their respective domains and countries. We will continue with our mission to set new benchmarks in education and nurture leaders from across the globe,’’ said Dr. Menezes.

Highlighting the strategic relationship between India and Africa in education, Mr. Kundal said, “In line with the Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047 and our aim to be Vishwa Bandhu, friend of the world, your presence here reflects India’s commitment to acceptance and openness towards welcoming people. We have more than 23000 students from Africa who studied in India, including many African leaders today, and I see no reason why this gathering here will not be in that role in another 15-20 years from today.’’

Further enriching the event, congratulatory messages were delivered by distinguished dignitaries including: Muhammad Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, Former Governor of Kano, Nigeria, and Presidential Candidate for the Republic of Nigeria; Mai Mala Buni, Governor of Yobe, Nigeria, and Comrade Dr. Nasir Idris, Governor of Kebbi, Nigeria.

Altogether, 94 international students were conferred with degrees, marking a momentous achievement in their academic journeys and a significant milestone for GD Goenka University. The remarkable ceremony was a testament to the institution’s founding value of making quality education accessible to all, as these diverse and meritorious students graduated from the university.