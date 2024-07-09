Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal meets Odisha CM Shri Mohan Charan Majhi

Shri Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta Group, met Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, the newly-appointed Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, to extend his congratulations on the formation of the new government and to discuss the ongoing and future development of the state.

During the meeting, Mr. Agarwal reiterated Vedanta Group’s unwavering commitment to Odisha’s progress. The discussion focused on identifying new areas of collaboration that could further accelerate Odisha’s transformative journey, enhancing the state’s industrial and socio-economic development.

Expressing his confidence in the new government’s vision and leadership, Mr. Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta Group, said, “Odisha’s remarkable growth is a testament to the sheer hard work and commitment of its people. The state has been crucial to Vedanta’s success, and we remain dedicated to its sustainable and inclusive development. My meeting with Shri Majhi Ji was highly productive, and we discussed our shared vision for Odisha’s growth. Under his capable leadership, our longstanding partnership will continue to thrive, driving the state to greater heights.”

Vedanta Group has made significant investments in Odisha, amounting to more than INR 1,00,000 crore. This is the conglomerate’s largest ever investment anywhere in the world. These investments have led to the establishment of the world’s largest integrated aluminium smelter plant at Jharsuguda with a capacity of 1.8 MTPA and a world-class alumina refinery at Lanjigarh in Kalahandi district with a capacity of 3.5 MTPA. Through these initiatives, the group has created more than one lakh direct and indirect jobs, bringing prosperity to remote areas, and integrating local communities into the socio-economic mainstream.

During his previous visit to the state during Make in Odisha 2022, Shri Agarwal had announced new investments worth more than INR 25,000 crore for expanding Vedanta’s aluminium, ferrochrome and mining businesses in the state.

Beyond business, Vedanta’s community development initiatives span livelihood, education, healthcare, infrastructure, grassroots sports and culture, benefiting more than 4.5 lakh people across 500 villages in Odisha.