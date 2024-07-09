Hong Kong – Tender awarded for site in Sha Tin for electric vehicle charging station

Tender awarded for site in Sha Tin for electric vehicle charging station ************************************************************************



The Lands Department announced today (July 9) that the tender for a site, Sha Tin Town Lot No. 646 at Shan Mei Street, Fo Tan, Sha Tin, New Territories, has been awarded to the highest tenderer, Sinopec (Hong Kong) Petrol Filling Station Company Limited, on a 12-year land grant at a premium of $20,883,000. The site has an area of about 370 square metres for electric vehicle charging station purposes.

The tenderers, other than the successful tenderer, in alphabetical order, with the name of the parent company where provided by the tenderer in brackets, were:

(1) AX Xeco Limited (Atom Xquare Limited);

(2) DC Power Express Limited;

(3) Mercury E&E Services Limited (CCIAM Future Energy Limited);

(4) PetroChina International (Hong Kong) Corporation Limited; and

(5) Resources Shajiao C Investments Limited (China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited).