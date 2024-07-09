Hong Kong – CE: Sichuan visit produces three achievements (with photos)

CE: Sichuan visit produces three achievements (with photos) ***********************************************************



The Chief Executive, Mr John Lee, continued his visit programme in Sichuan today (July 9), meeting local Hong Kong people and representatives of Hong Kong enterprises, and attending a working lunch hosted by the Mayor of Chengdu.



In the morning, Mr Lee met and exchanged views with Hong Kong people and representatives of Hong Kong enterprises in Sichuan to learn more about their work, studies and daily life. Noting that economic, trade, and cultural exchanges between Sichuan and Hong Kong are frequent, Mr Lee said that Hong Kong people and enterprises in Sichuan have witnessed and helped to establish ties between Sichuan and Hong Kong, contributing to the economic and trade exchanges and people-to-people bonds between the two places. Mr Lee expressed his hope that they will continue to support the work of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government in Sichuan and deepen co-operation and exchanges in various areas between the two places.



At noon, Mr Lee and the delegation attended a working lunch hosted by the Mayor of Chengdu, Mr Wang Fengchao. Mr Lee expressed his gratitude to Sichuan Province and Chengdu for their thoughtful arrangements for this visit, and for their continuous support to the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Chengdu (CDETO) of the HKSAR Government.



In the afternoon, the delegation led by Mr Lee visited the CDETO to understand the work of its staff. He encouraged them to continue to act as a bridge to enable exchanges and co-operation between the two places to reach new heights.



Later, accompanied by member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Sichuan Provincial Committee and Vice Governor of Sichuan Province Mr Pubu Dunzhu, Mr Lee and the delegation visited the Chengdu People’s Park to learn more about the unique local lifestyle and food culture.



Concluding the visit, Mr Lee expressed his sincere gratitude to the Central Government for gifting another pair of giant pandas to the HKSAR, which fully demonstrates the Central Government’s care and support for the city. He pointed out that this visit has produced three achievements: the pair of giant pandas to be gifted to Hong Kong have been selected; Ocean Park and the China Conservation and Research Centre for the Giant Panda are working at full steam to draft a co-operation agreement on the details to expedite the approval and implementation of the process; and the establishment of communication channels between Ocean Park, the National Forestry and Grassland Administration, and the China Conservation and Research Centre for the Giant Panda to collaborate with and assist one another in facilitating the smooth transfer of the giant pandas to Hong Kong.



Mr Lee and the delegation will return to Hong Kong tonight.