Missing man in Kwun Tong located



A man who went missing in Kwun Tong has been located.

Ng Ka-wing, aged 44, went missing after he was last seen at a hotel on Wai Yip Street on July 7 noon. His family made a report to Police yesterday (July 8).

The man was located in a hotel on Castle Peak Road – Kwai Chung in Kwai Chung today (July 9) afternoon. He sustained no injuries and no suspicious circumstances were detected.