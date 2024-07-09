Hong Kong – CSTB responds to media enquiries on declaration of interests of Mega ACE Committee

CSTB responds to media enquiries on declaration of interests of Mega ACE Committee **********************************************************************************



In response to media enquiries on the declaration of interests of Mega Arts and Cultural Events (ACE) Committee, a spokesman for the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau gave the following response today (July 9):



Mega ACE Committee is an advisory body of the Government, responsible for advising the Government on the strategies to attract mega arts and cultural events to be held in Hong Kong, advising the Government on the operation of Mega Arts and Cultural Events Fund, and assessing applications under the Fund for the Government’s approval. The Committee is fully committed to the principles of integrity, fairness and impartiality. All Members (including the Chairman and the Vice Chairman) are required to, and have strictly observed the requirement on declaration of interests when handling all the applications in the past in accordance with the established mechanism.