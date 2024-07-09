Announcing DSI’s 13th Annual Military Tactical Communications Summit

Defense Strategies Institute is pleased to announce the 2024 Military Tactical Communications Summit, taking place at 151 St George in National Harbor, MD on September 25-26, 2024. The Summit will bring together leaders from across DoD, military services, academia and industry to discuss upgrading tactical communications and improving network capabilities to support the Joint Force.

Topics to be covered at the 2024 Summit

– Underscoring the Army’s Commitment to Modernizing Communications and Information Systems

– Leveraging Technology Innovation to Build Enduring Performance Advantage Across TACCOM

– Delivering Resilient, Responsive, and Timely C2 Capabilities Across the DOD

– Enhancing Tactical Communications for Cyberspace and Information Dominance

– Enabling USMC Forces to Keep Pace with Current Threats in a Broad Range of Ground and Air Comm Spectrum

– Demonstrating the Importance of Interoperability of SATCOM Systems through Industry and Government Collaboration

