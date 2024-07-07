Bodyguards for Children: Nannyguards introduces Security Chaperone for Teenagers Program

Nannyguards (a LeMareschall LLC company), the world’s first hybrid service combining professional childcare with advanced security training, is proud to announce its official launch and its new program, Security Chaperone for teenagers. This innovative service offers families unparalleled peace of mind by providing nannies and mannies trained to ensure both the safety and development of children and teenagers.

Founded by Denida Grow, an International Executive Protection and Intelligence Specialist with over two decades of experience, Nannyguards addresses a growing need for enhanced security in childcare. With a comprehensive training program designed by security experts, Nannyguards are equipped to handle a wide range of potential threats while providing exceptional care for children of all ages. Nannyguards undergo rigorous training that covers situational awareness, threat assessment, emergency response, security protocols and more. This training ensures that they are prepared to protect children from dangers such as kidnappers, stalkers, and paparazzi. In addition, they are skilled in managing high-stress situations, making critical decisions, and maintaining a secure environment both at home and during travel.

Introducing Security Chaperone for Teenagers

In addition to services for younger children, Nannyguards is excited to introduce the Security Chaperone program tailored specifically for teenagers. This program provides teenagers with a dedicated chaperone trained in security measures to ensure their safety during various activities, such as attending social events, traveling, or participating in extracurricular activities. The Security Chaperone program offers a unique blend of supervision, mentorship, and protection, addressing the specific needs of teenagers.

Catering to High-Profile and Everyday Families

While Nannyguards is particularly popular among celebrities, CEOs, and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, the service is available to all families seeking the highest level of childcare and security. Each Nannyguard is thoroughly vetted, including extensive background checks and psychological assessments, ensuring only the most qualified professionals are placed with families. Beyond security, Nannyguards are dedicated to supporting the overall education and development of children. They address the physical, social, emotional, creative, and intellectual needs of the children under their care, ensuring a well-rounded upbringing in a safe environment.

“Our mission at Nannyguards is to provide families with the highest level of care and protection for their children,” said Denida Grow, Founder of Nannyguards. “In today’s world, the safety of our children is paramount, and our unique approach ensures that families can have complete peace of mind knowing their children are in safe and capable hands.”

“Our team is committed to delivering exceptional service and ensuring that every Nannyguard is equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to handle any situation,” said Chris Grow, Operations Director at Nannyguards. “We understand the unique challenges faced by high-profile families and are dedicated to providing a level of care and security that is second to none.”

Nannyguards was established in 2008 by Denida Grow, leveraging her extensive experience working with High Net Worth families. The service combines childcare with professional security training, setting a new standard in the industry. Nannyguards can function as stand-alone protectors or integrate into a family’s broader security detail.