“Olympia: The Birth of the Games,” Illustrated Edition, Now Available from Histria Books

Olympia: The Birth of the Games. by Michael P O'Kane & John Martino.

This special edition of Olympia comes to celebrate the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, featuring 15 realistic illustrations by Ekaterina Mironova, a talented artist from Tajikistan.

The Epoch Times calls it “a fast-paced book with plenty of action and suspenseful scenarios.”

The Midwest Book Review says it’s “exceptionally well written, organized and presented.”

In ancient Greece and across the Mediterranean, kingdoms strive for dominance. The great powers of Carthage and Egypt look on with avarice as the might of the Greeks is spent warring between themselves, oblivious to external dangers. Year in and year out, the people suffer at the hands of their rulers and the famine and pestilence that comes with conflict. The great rulers of the day are themselves helpless to end this cycle of destruction. While life on the battlefield is cheap, the slave trade flourishes through the years of interminable battle and death. Kings and queens pray to the gods and seek wisdom from the oracles, but the gods, it seems, prefer combat to diplomacy. At Olympia, the peace of the temple precinct is an island of calm in a sea of turmoil. Here on this sacred soil grows the seed of a better future, yet even here there lurks danger and deceit as the forces of destruction reach into the sanctuary of the gods. For this seed to thrive, it will take more than prayers and goodwill. Yet often hope springs from the most unlikely sources. There is one amongst the Greeks who sees light where others only perceive darkness. One who sees that there is another way to settle conflict – with honor and courage. One who will set aflame a torch that will burn for thousands of years, down through the ages. In an epoch of chaos and strife, a new force for peace is born.

Dr. Michael O’Kane is a published academic author who has worked extensively with Australian Aboriginal communities. Michael lives with his partner Erin, their two children Felix and Patrick, and their curly retriever Molly.

Dr. John A. Martino is a disabled veteran, honorably discharged from the Australian Defense Force. He wrote his Ph.D. in Classical History through Monash University and the University of Melbourne on martial violence in the Old World and the New.

