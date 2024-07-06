XPN announces new ownership and becomes AMC Services and Software Provider

New owners bring deep background in Amazon Ads, retail media, Amazon Marketing Cloud, leveraging their expertise to design a best in class AMC solution.

XPN, a software as a service company providing clean room data solutions for advertisers, is announcing a company reorganization putting it under new ownership as it prepares to go to market with its innovative data analytics platform leveraging Amazon Marketing Cloud, Amazon’s Ad’s clean room solution.

The XPN solution has been in development since 2021, experimenting with various approaches in data analytics to provide advertisers and agencies with actionable insights and custom audiences. Our platform helps customers develop and refine full-funnel advertising and retail strategies, identifying and converting prospective customers while measuring impact at every stage.

As of May 2024 XPN is now owned and led by a team of industry experts bringing a variety of experience in advertising, retail media and the Amazon marketplace, as well as a track record of building high performance teams and companies. XPN’s four new owners include:

Michele “Mic” Giliberti as Chief Executive Officer of XPN. Mic has 20+ years of experience in building multi-functional organizations from the ground up and delivering innovative solutions in the ad-tech space. Key accomplishments include launching Amazon Ads Italy, playing a pivotal role in the conception and launch of the Amazon Ads Partner Network, and establishing the Amazon Ads Global Partner Marketing team.

Liz Adamson as Chief Operating Officer. Liz brings 18+ years of experience in retail, eCommerce and marketing including 13 years building and leading Amazon seller organizations, Amazon marketing agencies and providing brands with strategic guidance on navigating the Amazon channel. Most recently Liz was President of Buy Box Experts, a leading Amazon marketing agency.

Shawn Evans as Chief Revenue Officer. Shawn is an experienced executive and leader with 20 years in the digital advertising industry, launching and scaling strategic partnership programs globally for both Microsoft’s Bing Ads and Amazon Ads. Shawn most recently was Head of WW Strategic Partner Development for Amazon Ads, leading programs responsible for strategic business development and partner development, and previously led engineering and developer support teams for Amazon’s Performance Advertising API globally.

David Mazvovsky as Chief Technical Officer. David is a software developer and entrepreneur with 15+ years of experience with a focus on eCommerce and Amazon, a degree in physics from the Technion, and has spearheaded the development of XPN’s platform the last three years.

Jon Jessup who had the vision to launch XPN in 2021 continues as an investor.

XPN also recently became an Amazon Marketing Cloud Services and Software provider. This showcases our expertise and best in class service to end users of Amazon Marketing Cloud.

Mic, XPN’s CEO, commented that he’s “thrilled that we have assembled a customer obsessed dream team that will bring XPN’s actionable advertising and retail data analytics solution to brands and agencies. This team brings together an amazing breadth and depth of expertise in retail media, ad tech, and eCommerce, creating powerful solutions for partners and clients.”

XPN’s new ownership team is tackling several priorities this quarter including releasing a new UI, finalizing some key partnerships, and publishing case studies showcasing the impact of the XPN platform on our early adopter advertisers.

