Associated Designs | Experience Elegance in Eagle Crest 2 Retreat

Discover the Eagle Crest 2 by Associated Designs, an A-Frame home that masterfully blends modern aesthetics with traditional charm, offering expansive living space and luxurious comfort.

Welcome to your dream A-Frame home, where architecture harmonizes with functionality and aesthetic appeal. The Eagle Crest 2 offers an expansive living space designed for comfort, privacy, and luxury.

The facade captivates with its blend of modern lines and traditional elements. The home plan boasts a steep, vaulted roof enhancing its grandeur and weather resistance. The exterior, a charming mix of wood and stone, invites you in. A spacious, covered porch wraps around the front and side, perfect for relaxation or entertaining guests amidst scenic outdoors.

Inside, a vaulted great room greets you as the heart of the home. Generous windows bathe the space in natural light, offering breathtaking views and an airy, open feel that promotes serenity and connection with nature. The layout facilitates an effortless flow into the kitchen and dining areas, ideal for social gatherings.

The kitchen, designed for culinary enthusiasts, features state-of-the-art appliances, ample counter space, and sleek cabinetry. The center island adds workspace and serves as a casual dining spot. Adjacent, the dining area stands ready for memorable dinners with views of the verdant outdoors.

The open floor plan offers a thoughtful balance between privacy and communal spaces. The main level includes two comfortably sized bedrooms with ample closet space and access to well-appointed bathrooms. A utility room on the same floor adds convenience with modern facilities for day-to-day tasks.

A unique feature is the expansive loft area, accessible from the great room. The loft opens to a luxurious owner’s suite with a spa-like bathroom and a spacious walk-in closet, offering a private retreat. The loft area is also ideal for a home office, library, or entertainment center, overlooking the great room and sharing the same impressive views.

The walk-out basement of the Eagle Crest 2 includes a large unfinished basement, providing ample storage and potential for future expansion. This space is ideal for a home gym, workshop, or additional living quarters. A dedicated garage area ensures vehicles are stored securely and conveniently.

Outdoor living is equally impressive with a deck extending from the great room, perfect for al fresco dining or enjoying the natural surroundings. The home’s design ensures the beauty of the environment is always part of your living experience.

The Eagle Crest 2 31-383 is created by Associated Designs, Inc.’s talented team of residential home designers. To learn more about this design visit www.AssociatedDesigns.com.

About Associated Designs

Founded in 1990, Associated Designs offers pre-designed plans and custom design services. Created by a talented team of designers with more than 45 years of design experience, Associated Designs offers a variety of single family homes, garage and accessory structures, and multi-family designs.