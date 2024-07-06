Netnology Develops Cisco SD-WAN Integration for Dynatrace

Netnology today announced their Cisco Catalyst SD-WAN (formerly Viptela) integration launch for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE: DT), analytics and automation platform for unified observability and security.

Netnology’s Dynatrace extension for Cisco Catalyst SD-WAN Manager offers a comprehensive solution to monitor and optimize your SD-WAN infrastructure. By seamlessly integrating with SD-WAN Manager, this extension extracts critical performance metrics in real-time, providing a holistic view of your network’s health and performance. This enables IT teams to proactively identify and resolve issues, ensuring optimal network performance and reliability. With detailed insights into latency, jitter, packet loss, and other key metrics, businesses can make informed decisions to enhance user experience, improve application performance, and maintain consistent, high-quality connectivity across all locations. Whether managing a single site or a global network, this extension empowers organizations to achieve superior network performance and agility.

Netnology’s services and software make it easier to build and manage application-rich software-defined, Cloud and Full-Stack Observability (FSO) solutions. From Netnology’s engineering and services roots, the company continues to expand their offerings and capabilities.

For more details: https://www.dynatrace.com/hub/detail/cisco-catalyst-sd-wan-extension/

About Netnology

Netnology is a software and services integrator specializing in Software Defined (SDx), Security, Cloud and Full-Stack Observability (FSO) solutions. Netnology was formed to help solve key technology challenges faced by customers as they go through the digital transformation of their networks from traditional (hardware-centric) environments to more hybrid cloud networks and software-centric solutions to evolve their business. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Jose, California, with regional offices in Dallas, Texas, Reston, Virginia and Dubai, UAE. It also has a state-of-the-art Netnology SDx Innovation Labs (nSIL) in Dallas.

Learn more about Netnology at www.netnology.io, or contact us at info@netnology.io.

About Datadog

Dynatrace platform delivers analytics and automation for unified observability and security. Dynatrace uses causal AI to automate DevSecOps at scale and deliver the precise answers teams need to innovate and thrive in the modern cloud. It breaks down team silos and proactively prevents issues before they affect end users. It solves critical digital challenges with all your observability, security, analytics, and automation solutions in one place. The Dynatrace platform approach helps solve a multitude of use case areas, and it will grow and adapt to solve new challenges while already enriching many areas of any organization.