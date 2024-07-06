Become a PADI Pro at the Gili Islands in Indonesia

With its status as a major training hub for scuba diving, Gili Air offers a fertile ground for those looking to advance their professional diving careers.

Become a PADI Pro at Oceans 5 Gili Air

Gili Air, located in the northwest of Lombok, Indonesia, is gaining recognition as a premier destination for scuba diving. Part of the Gili Islands, this locale draws divers and non-divers year-round, thanks to its rich marine biodiversity and pristine diving conditions. With its status as a major training hub for scuba diving, Gili Air offers a fertile ground for those looking to advance their professional diving careers.

Oceans 5 Gili Air, a PADI Career Development Centre (CDC), is at the forefront of professional dive training on the island. The facility offers two primary courses: the Divemaster Course and the Instructor Development Course (IDC).

Divemaster Course

The Divemaster Course at Oceans 5 Gili Air spans six to eight weeks. This intensive program aims to transform enthusiastic divers into confident dive guides with skills comparable to those of seasoned instructors. The course emphasizes hands-on experience and rigorous training in dive theory, equipment handling, and rescue techniques.

Candidates receive additional training to develop professional skills, including organizing conservation tasks such as beach and reef cleanups. These activities not only enhance the candidates’ resumes but also instill a strong sense of environmental responsibility.

Instructor Development Course

For certified divemasters aiming to elevate their careers, Oceans 5 Gili Air offers a monthly PADI Instructor Development Course. Conducted by in-house Course Director Sander Buis, the IDC prepares candidates to become competent and confident diving instructors. Buis provides personalized guidance and support throughout the course, ensuring each candidate’s success.

Marine conservation is a core component of the IDC at Oceans 5 Gili Air. The course integrates environmental education, encouraging future instructors to promote ocean conservation among their students.

Training Environment

As a PADI CDC, Oceans 5 Gili Air offers candidates a comprehensive business experience alongside their diving education. This dual focus aims to produce well-rounded dive professionals equipped to thrive in the competitive diving industry.

The facility’s emphasis on marine conservation further distinguishes its training programs. By involving candidates in environmental initiatives, Oceans 5 Gili Air fosters a culture of stewardship and sustainability.

Conclusion

Oceans 5 Gili Air provides a robust platform for aspiring dive professionals. The combination of rigorous training, business acumen, and conservation efforts prepares candidates to excel in the diving industry. With its prime location in Gili Air, Oceans 5 Gili Air offers an unparalleled opportunity for professional growth in a setting renowned for its natural beauty and diving opportunities.

About IDC Gili Islands

IDC Gili Islands and Oceans 5 dive resort conduct once a month a PADI IDC. Oceans 5 is a PADI Career Development Center located on Gili Air, Lombok, Indonesia