Creatives Who Hustle Honors KaMillion, Angelica Nwandu, CeCe Valencia, Angel Brinks, Hollywood

Angell Conwell

LOS ANGELES – July 5, 2024 – PRLog — Creatives Who Hustle hosted the first annual Creatives Who Hustle Honorary Mixer to kick off the 2024 BET Awards week on Thursday June 27th, 2024 at Fame Cast Media Studios in Santa Monica, CA.

The Creatives Who Hustle mixer served as a networking galore filled with a night of creativity, live performances, honorees, networking, and showcasing talent. The celebration was dedicated to honoring and spotlighting outstanding industry professionals, influencers, artists, actors, executives, and more who stand as well-deserved trailblazers in their respectable diverse fields. Powered by The Jamison Agency and Creatives Who Hustle, the organization will proudly recognize those individuals who are dominating their lanes in the entertainment industry of music, fashion, beauty, acting, directing, gaming, photography, producing, and film.

TV Host and contributor Shynieka Taylor served as this year’s host, this year’s honorees consisted of: Angelica Nawandu (Founder of The Shade Room), KaMillion (Grammy Award Winning songwriter and star actress of Rap Sh!t), Blakk Tatted (Founder of Blakk Smoke), CeCe Valencia (Radio Legend and radio personality of 93.5 KDAY), Alexis Skyy (Serial entrepreneur and influencer), Angel Brinks (Founder and CEO of Angel Brinks Fashion), Amina BuddaFly (International singer, actress, and author), HollyWood Larry (Celebrity stylist), KiKi Ayers (Celebrity Publicist), KenBarbie (Award Winning media personality and journalist) Angell Conwell (American Actress), TheScottedit (Celebrity MUA), Tokyo Stylez (Celebrity hairstylist) Dai Time (The Voice of The Gen Z), and Alysha Burney (social media influencer)

200 plus attendees enjoyed live entertainment from songstress Jhonni Blaze, R&B sensation Nick Lavelle, rapper Sunni Tha Rapper, and upcoming artist Nia Dorsey (Basketball Wives cast member). Drinks courtesy of The Bad Stuff Tequila were served, while guests enjoyed food catered by Chickies Hot Chicken, Chef Starreon, Chef Shemariah, and Chef KC. Vendor Z Jewelry provided luxury molding services for customized grills, while guests enjoyed shopping with other vendors in attendance. The night was kicked off with an intimate red carpet and meet and greet hour. Each honoree accepted their award, while giving heartfelt speechless in honor of the recognition.

Some of the Special Guests in attendance were; Lea Robinson ( Emmy Award Winning Pose On FX), Sapphire Blaze (Cast Member of Zeus Baddies Caribbean), The Plugs Daughterr, RoccStar (9x Grammy Award Winning Producer), ScarFace (Cast member of Zeus Baddies Caribbean) artist Anaya LoveNote, rapper Ceasar Christian, and more.

Additional sponsors and brands Bouji Lip Cosmetics by Latavia Robinson, In Styler Hair, Rare Rich Beauty Body, and Fore The Brand. UpScale Magazine and The UnCutt were this year’s media partners.

Creatives Who Hustle Will continue to Serve as a powerful catalyst for like-minded individuals to connect, exchange ideas, and collaborate on future projects while mingling with fellow creatives and showcasing their work in a supportive environment. Founder Aye Yo Kells (Kelley Jamison) issued a statement

‘I believe everyone is creative in some type of way, whether you take photos, you’re an app developer, or you create your favorite rapper Album cover art. Everyone has some sort of creative spirit to them. Creatives Who Hustle, does serve as a community to provide resources but to also celebrate excellence in the entertainment business, I decided to kick off the first event, so we could celebrate BET Style, while raising a toast to your favorites and soaking up the star-studded atmosphere.”

Visit CreativesWhoHustle.com and stay connected with Creatives Who Hustle on social media to receive updates, stories, and exclusive event announcements.

For Sponsorship, partnerships, and all other inquiries, contact: Info@CreativesWhoHustle.com

Picture credits: Made By Glyde https://madebyglyde.passgallery.com/- thejamisonagencycreativeswhohustlemixer/ gallery

https://www.shutterstock.com/ editorial/search/ creatives-who- hustle