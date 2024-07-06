ASA Announces Katherine Morris, ASA, as 2024-2025 BV Discipline Committee Member-At-Large

Katherine Morris, ASA

HERNDON, Va. – July 5, 2024 – PRLog — ASA proudly announces the election of Katherine Morris, ASA, as the ASA’s Business Valuation Discipline Committee Member-At-Large for the 2024-2025 term.

Katherine has been a member of ASA since 2008. She has demonstrated exemplary leadership in various roles within ASA, including serving as past chapter president of ASA’s Atlanta chapter.

Outside of her leadership within ASA, Katherine is the managing director of valuation products and services at Aequus Valuation Advisors. She has 29 years of experience, having delivered hundreds of valuations for private and public entities representing a wide variety of industry sectors, with client revenues ranging from $5 million to over a billion. She has also served as editor and co-author of industry publications and presented continuing education through webinars, as well as developed content and served as an instructor of professional education.

ABOUT ASA

ASA is a world-renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education, and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers, or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser (http://www.appraisers.org/ find-an-appraiser)" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.