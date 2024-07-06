marketgoo Announces Partnership With cdmon

**Meta Description:** cdmon has partnered with marketgoo to provide SEO tools for improved website traffic and rankings. cdmon customers now get easy-to-use SEO audits, keyword tracking, and more. No SEO experience needed.

MADRID – July 4, 2024 – PRLog — Search Engine Optimization (SEO) tools provider marketgoo has partnered with cdmon, a top web hosting provider based in Spain.

cdmon will now offer SEO Tools that are powered by marketgoo, enabling their customers to grow their business by optimizing their site to get more traffic and better rankings in search results.

“Collaborating with different providers to create an ecosystem of high quality, relevant services was on our Roadmap, so partnering with marketgoo to offer guided SEO tools is a milestone for us and marks a turning point in how we enable our customers’ online success.” said Jaume R. Palau, CEO of cdmon.

cdmon customers can now generate comprehensive SEO audits, receive website evaluation reports, and act upon easy-to-read results and instructions that will help guide their online success.

cdmon‘s marketgoo-powered SEO Tools are available as a web application and as a WordPress plugin. No previous SEO experience is required to use them, and they are a good fit for any type of site, both for new or more established websites.

The tool scans users’ websites continuously, generating regularly-updated website reports with opportunities for improvement and a custom website improvement plan with prioritized tasks and step-by-step instructions.

The tool provides guidance through all of the tasks, so customers can make the changes that are needed on their site and don’t incur costs hiring expensive consultants or agencies.

Features include:

User friendly, step-by-step search engine optimization plan

Tools and recommendations focused on increasing sites’ quality traffic and inbound links

Analytics to help track of results over time

Keyword tracking

Competitor tracking

Mobile and Speed Optimization and improvements

Monthly SEO reports

“cdmon has a remarkable focus on customer satisfaction and success, which is something that resonated with us. They are a leading Spanish company with over 20 years of experience and strong values – to have them now offering SEO tools powered by marketgoo is exciting, and we are confident that their customers will benefit from the tool’s guidance and ease of use.” said Wences García, CEO of marketgoo.

SEO Tools are now available during the registration process for all cdmon’s web hosting packages. More information is available at: https://www.cdmon.com/ en/seo-pro. (https://www.cdmon.com/ es/seo-pro)

About marketgoo

marketgoo helps web presence providers grow their businesses by providing white label SEO tools for them to resell to their customers and enable their online success. Founded in 2012, marketgoo is a fully remote company with a mission to provide impactful digital products and build an enduring culture. For more information, please visit marketgoo.com.

Contact Details: press@marketgoo.com

About cdmon

Founded in 2002, cdmon is dedicated to giving users control over their online experiences. Specializing in web hosting and domain management, cdmon aims to empower users by rejecting restrictive practices and prioritizing honesty, responsibility, and customer-focused evolution. For more information, please visit cdmon.com.

cdmon.com Contacts: support@ cdmon.com

