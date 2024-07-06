Authors Virginia and Bob MacKenzie’s New Book, “One More Last Trip,” Shares Their Remarkable Journey of Striving to Fulfill Their Dream of Visiting One Hundred Countries

Virginia, who holds a PhD in public policy from the University of Buffalo Graduate School of Management, and Bob MacKenzie, a veteran of the Army Air Corps, have completed their new book, “One More Last Trip”: a heartfelt account that follows the authors as they achieve, and even surpass, their dreams of visiting one hundred countries, and the wonderful adventures they experience along the way.

Originally from Albany, New York, Bob MacKenzie enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1943 and served from 1945 to 1947. He graduated from Clarkson University in 1951 with a degree in electrical engineering and received a master’s degree in engineering administration from Syracuse University in 1965. Bob was employed by New York State Electric & Gas in 1951 and rose to the position of vice president of operations, retiring in 1987. He moved to Hilton Head in 1987, where he enjoyed golf, scuba diving, traveling, and reading.

Dr. Virginia Bergin MacKenzie was born and raised in Orlando, Florida, and was a member of the political science faculty of Nazareth College in Rochester, New York, as well as Director of Operations for the New York Independence Party. Upon moving back south to Hilton Head, South Carolina, Virginia was hired as Executive Supervisor for the Marriott Vacation Club. Her retirement passion is art, and she has been the featured artist twice for the Hilton Head Art League, and once at the Society of Bluffton Artists.

Virginia shares, “‘This trip is absolutely our last big trip,’ said by husband, Bob, several ‘last trips’ ago. ‘I’m ninety-four, and you are eighty-four. We are just getting too old to keep traveling long distances like this. I don’t have the stamina anymore.’

“Somehow there was always another trip luring us to hear that lovely greeting: ‘Welcome Aboard!’

“Cruises are addictive. Passengers unpack once, and everything you could possibly need is close by—food, lodging, entertainment, transportation, tours on shore, and even a priest and a doctor. For what more could you ask? Because of our advanced age, almost all our trips in the last few years have been by cruise ship. If it is at all possible, we try to meet with people who live in the various countries we visit. Several of the destinations are not the ones people usually select. We often have gone on the road less traveled and have been rewarded by our unique, surprising experiences.”

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Virginia and Bob MacKenzie’s new book is a captivating travelog that also serves as a celebration of life, love, and learning to embrace every wonderful moment. Through vivid storytelling and heartfelt reflection, Virginia and Bob share the highs and lows of their travel experiences, offering readers a glimpse into the joy and fulfillment that comes from experiencing new cultures, exploring new locations, and pursuing one’s passions.

Readers can purchase “One More Last Trip” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.

