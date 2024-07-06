Packhorse Moving® Continues Growth in the Garden State

Packhorse Moving is proud to announce the opening of a second location in the Garden State.

The company launched the first franchise in Burlington, New Jersey, just one year ago and is now expanding north to deliver the same excellent service to the communities around Newark, New Jersey.

“New Jersey residents haven’t slowed down with relocating, even in the current high-interest environment,” said Ryan Ferrier, the founder of Packhorse Moving.

Packhorse’s rapid expansion is driven by the vision to provide not only top-notch service to clients, but also a great workplace for employees.

The expansion, led by founder Ryan Ferrier and the first Packhorse franchisee Jacee Carter, will commence in July.

With each new stable opening, the focus remains on quality over growth.

Nevertheless, the Packhorse team anticipates further expansion opportunities and is excited about the company’s future in New Jersey.

Source: Packhorse Moving®