Hong Kong – CS speaks at United Nations Human Rights Council plenary meeting (with photo)

CS speaks at United Nations Human Rights Council plenary meeting (with photo)



The Chief Secretary for Administration, Mr Chan Kwok-ki, attended and spoke at the plenary meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, on July 4 (Geneva time). The meeting discussed and formally adopted the review report on China, which includes contents about the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), of the Working Group on the Universal Periodic Review of the Council.



Mr Chan, as Deputy Head of China’s delegation, attended the meeting together with officials of the HKSAR Government as members of China’s delegation. Following are the remarks delivered by him at the meeting:



Mr President,



A few days ago, we celebrated the 27th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China. Since our return to the motherland, the principle of “one country, two systems” has been the cornerstone of our long-term prosperity and stability.



In March this year, with overwhelming support from the public and our Legislative Council, we finally fulfilled our constitutional duty to enact local legislation to safeguard national security. Our people no longer need to worry about the return of the days of violence and destruction. They can reclaim their peaceful and prosperous way of living, and can fully enjoy their legitimate rights and freedoms as guaranteed by the Constitution and the Basic Law.



Our economy is growing and is as vibrant as ever. With the rule of law, a highly efficient market, a clean government, a free flow of capital, talent, information and goods, as well as an international lifestyle, Hong Kong has everything it takes to be a world-class city. Since late 2022, our talent admission schemes have attracted over 320 000 applications from all over the world, serving as a clear vote of confidence in the city’s bright future.



At the same time, we spare no efforts in fostering a caring and inclusive society. Through targeted policies, we continuously promote the welfare of the elderly, children and women, as well as the rights of local and imported workers alike.



Mr President, with our country’s strong support and the unique advantages of “one country, two systems”, Hong Kong will continue to go from strength to strength as one of the world’s best cities to live in.



Thank you.