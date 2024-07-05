Hong Kong – United Nations Human Rights Council formally adopts Universal Periodic Working Group’s review report on China (with photo)

United Nations Human Rights Council formally adopts Universal Periodic Working Group’s review report on China (with photo) ******************************************************************************************



The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) formally adopted the review report on China by the Working Group on the Universal Periodic Review at the meeting held in Geneva, Switzerland, on July 4 (Geneva time).



The Working Group held meetings in January this year to examine the fourth report submitted by China under the Universal Periodic Review mechanism, which includes a section on the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), and adopted the review report on China. The UNHRC held a meeting on July 4 to discuss and formally adopt the review report. The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Permanent Representative of the People’s Republic of China to the United Nations Office at Geneva and other International Organizations in Switzerland, Mr Chen Xu, as the Head of China’s delegation, led the delegation to participate in the meeting. The Chief Secretary for Administration, Mr Chan Kwok-ki, as Deputy Head of China’s delegation, took part together with officials of the HKSAR Government as members of China’s delegation.

The review report of the Working Group covers a total of 428 recommendations raised with China by the United Nations Member States, including 24 pertaining to the HKSAR. In accordance with the general principles adopted by the Central Government, the HKSAR Government has carefully considered such pertinent recommendations and taken a position on each of them for submission to the Central Government. China’s replies regarding all of the 428 recommendations are set out in the addendum of the review report.

A spokesman for the HKSAR Government said, “Throughout the review, many countries have spoken highly of China’s human rights progress and fully acknowledged China’s efforts and historic achievements in advancing and protecting human rights. The HKSAR Government has been steadfastly joining the country in the review. It has actively responded to the views and suggestions about the human rights situation of the HKSAR from some countries, and sternly rebutted the unfounded and untrue remarks from a small number of countries.”



Upon expounding on the HKSAR’s human rights situation at the Working Group meeting in January this year, Mr Chan further pointed out at the UNHRC meeting on July 4 that the HKSAR hasfulfilled the constitutional duty to enact local legislation to safeguard national security. Hong Kong people no longer need to worry about the return of the days of violence and destruction. They canreclaim their peaceful and prosperous way of living, and can fully enjoy their legitimate rights and freedoms as guaranteed by the Constitution and the Basic Law.



Mr Chan added that, with the rule of law, a highly efficient market, a clean government, a free flow of capital, talent, information and goods, as well as an international lifestyle, Hong Kong haseverything it takes to be a world-class city, and that, at the same time, Hong Kong continuously promotes the welfare of the elderly, children and women, as well as the rights of local and imported workers alike,through targeted policies.



He stressed that, with the country’s strong support and the unique advantages of “one country, two systems”, Hong Kong will continue to go from strength to strength as one of the world’s best cities to live in.

The HKSAR Government spokesman reiterated, “The HKSAR Government is steadfast in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, fully and faithfully upholding this top priority of the ‘one country, two systems’ principle. At the same time, it protects the legal interests, rights and freedoms enjoyed by Hong Kong residents and other people in Hong Kong in accordance with the law. It will resolutely safeguard the overall interest of the community and the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong, ensuring the steadfast and successful implementation of ‘one country, two systems’.



“Looking ahead, the HKSAR Government will continue to collaborate with all sectors of society to protect and promote human rights through security, development and co-operation, and tell the international community good stories of the HKSAR’s human rights situation in a reasoned and robust manner.”

Mr Chan, together with other officials of the HKSAR Government who attended the Council meeting, will leave Geneva, Switzerland, on July 4. They will arrive in Hong Kong on July 5 (Hong Kong time).