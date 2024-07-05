Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Satex Plumbing, Inc. and Bleuwave General Contracting, LLC

Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between Satex Plumbing, Inc. and Bleuwave General Contracting, LLC. The transaction represents a strategic expansion for Bleuwave General Contracting, LLC, as it works to achieve scale through acquisitions and expand into the Texas market.

Satex Plumbing, Inc. was founded in 1983. Initially, the company focused on residential projects, but its founder decided to focus on commercial customers after realizing the potential to specialize in commercial projects. With over two decades of commercial project experience, including repairs, remodels, and new construction. Satex began specializing in medical, retail, and restaurant facilities, with ground-up and finish workspaces. Through the years, Satex has prided itself on doing high-quality jobs at a reasonable price.

“The Benchmark group was a blessing to me. They kept me in touch throughout the process and helped me complete the deal. I recommend them to anyone interested in selling their business.” – Joel Stolarski, Founder of Satex Plumbing, Inc.

Based in Arizona, Bleuwave General Contracting, LLC is a powerhouse of commercial, industrial, and retail general contracting expertise. Their team is dedicated to creating strategies that establish lasting value in their working relationships, ensuring their clients’ confidence in their capabilities.

“Our team at Benchmark International was thrilled to navigate the conversations with our client and walk them through the M&A process. It was even more exciting to witness the bond form between Satex Plumbing, Inc. and Bleuwave General Contracting, LLC. We are optimistic about the success of both parties as they embark on their next chapters.” – Jeffrey Garza, Deal Associate, Benchmark International.

