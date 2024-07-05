WCA is Happy to Announce, “Overridden Credit Decisions” Webinar

Credit Decisions Overrides. In this interactive program, there will be a discussion the following items

How to limit overrides, Understanding the rationale for them, How to gain relevant insights for them, Why companies cannot simply avoid credit overrides, Why companies must accept them with professionalism and grace.

This Webinar will also cover: How to appropriately document them as they happen, How and why companies need to report/document the results of overrides, both positive and negative

This Webinar will be held on July 10, 2024 at 9:00 AM Central Time. At the low cost of one registration fee ($65/$79) (one phone/internet connection), as many people as you wish in your office can view the Webinar. Easy-to-follow instructions will be sent with your meeting confirmation.

The Association is a recognized authority in the Business Credit profession serving thousands of Business Credit professionals in Wisconsin and nationwide. To register online, visit wcacredit.org/webinar-seminar-registration. For more information or to register, contact The Business Credit Management Association Wisconsin at 262.289.1221