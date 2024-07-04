Response Team from Intermountain Cedar City Hospital Honored

Jody Johnson and Tom Giles Honored for response during 2023 Flooding at Intermountain Cedar City Hospital

The Utah Emergency Management Association recognized two Intermountain Cedar City Hospital caregivers today for the “Response of the Year” for their quick response, community collaboration and ability to mobilize from extreme flooding last year.

In August of 2023 Cedar City Hospital was seriously impaired by flooding, and Emergency Management Program Coordinator Jody Johnson and Infusion Center Nurse Manager Tom Giles helped lead the response to keep the facility open to treat patients.

“Their dedication made it possible for residents to continually receive medical care close to home instead of having to travel St. George or Salt Lake City. Their leadership during response and recovery defines commitment to community and service above self,” said Julianne Ehlers, Intermountain Emergency Management Program Coordinator.

The emergency department, cancer center, and several other patient care areas were impacted by flood waters. To keep the hospital operational, caregivers responded quickly with solutions while Johnson, in her role as the Emergency Management Program Coordinator, worked with local first responders for community responses.

“As the Emergency Management Coordinator, you plan for disasters with the hope that no one has to experience a disaster, but the day disaster struck, it didn’t take long before the heavy rain found its way into the building,” said Johnson.

Caregivers and community volunteers spent two days filling and distributing sandbags around the hospital. Other recovery efforts included digging trenches to redirect flood waters and preparing for threats of more rain.

One of the larger patient care areas affected by the flood was the Cancer Center and Infusion Center. Giles realized they needed to find a way to provide ongoing critical care to their cancer patients. He moved equipment, materials and team to the hospital’s conference center, typically used for meetings and educational purposes.

“What was so amazing was that Tom and his team adjusted and relocated our cancer and infusion department so that zero patients in our community had to leave the community for cancer and infusion services,” said Travis Fullmer, Cedar City Hospital Nurse Administrator.

The UEMA Governing Board celebrated the leadership of Johnson and Giles, and the hospital caregivers, at their annual UEMA awards ceremony by stating, “Your exceptional response to the 2023 flooding incident has not gone unnoticed, and it is our honor to recognize your outstanding service. The Governing Board of UEMA believes your unwavering dedication exemplifies the spirit of excellence that we aim to celebrate through this award.”

Intermountain Cedar City Hospital is a 48 bed, full-service community hospital that routinely ranks as one of the top community hospitals in the country.

