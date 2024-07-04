Algine Plus Featured on Coffee with America EXTRA

Algine Plus, a pioneering provider of algae-based dietary supplements, is excited to announce that its products were featured on Coffee with America EXTRA.

To watch the complete feature, click here.

This additional half-hour segment of the popular TV show, created due to overwhelming demand, will air on several major networks, including WNYW-FOX New York, KTTV-FOX Los Angeles, WFLD-FOX Chicago, and WHNS-FOX Greenville. The segment will also have national placements on YTA and Biz TV, reaching an impressive 1,905,000 impressions across 66 million households.

Founded in Sweden, Algine Plus harnesses the nutritional potency of seaweed, sourced from the pristine waters off the coasts of Iceland and Greenland, to provide a concentrated source of essential nutrients. Designed to complement a balanced diet, Algine Plus Ocean Greens offers a comprehensive blend of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, making it an ideal choice for individuals seeking to optimize their health and well-being.

Featured Products

Algine Plus is proud to highlight its flagship products now available on Walmart.com:

Algine Plus Ocean Greens: A whole food complex derived from meticulously selected seaweeds, offering a rich array of nutrients in a convenient supplement form.

Algine Plus Astaxanthin: A powerful antioxidant supplement that supports overall health, skin vitality, and immune system function.

Algine Plus Phosphatidylserine: Formulated to support cognitive health and brain function, reducing stress and promoting mental clarity.

Algine Plus is available for purcahse on Walmart by visiting www.Walmart.com/AlginePlus. To shop Algine Plus’ products on One Lavi, visit www.onelavi.com/algineplus.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Algine Plus. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

About Algine Plus

Algine Plus, rooted in Sweden, is a leading provider of algae-based dietary supplements with over 35 years of experience in the industry. Developed by Rolf Nilsson, a world champion in military pentathlon, Algine Plus offers a range of high-quality, natural products sourced from Greenland and Iceland. Their comprehensive supplements are designed to support optimal health and well-being, catering to a wide range of customer needs. Algine Plus is committed to delivering excellence through innovative formulas, certified production processes, and a focus on customer satisfaction.