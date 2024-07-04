Atlas Home Improvement Announces Makeovers for Veterans: Baths for the Brave and Helmet for Heroes

Atlas Home Improvement, a leader in bathroom remodeling and home improvement services, has announced two special makeovers designed to honor and support local veterans: “Baths for the Brave” and “Helmet for Heroes.” These heartfelt initiatives aim to provide safety and protection to those who selflessly served our country.

Baths for the Brave

Atlas Home Improvement will provide a complete Jacuzzi bathroom remodel for one deserving veteran through the “Baths for the Brave” makeover. This initiative aims to improve the quality of life for a local veteran by creating a safe, accessible, and beautiful bathroom space using Jacuzzi bath products.

Prize: A complete bathroom makeover! We’ll work with you to design a customized bathroom using Jacuzzi products that address your specific safety and mobility needs, making your bathing experience safer and more enjoyable.

“Veterans have given so much for our country, and this is our way of giving back,” said Atlas Home Improvement Co-Owner David Bobby. “A remodeled bathroom can make a significant difference in the daily lives of veterans, especially those with mobility issues who can benefit from a barrier-free shower or walk-in tub.”

Helmet for Heroes

In addition to the bathroom makeover, Atlas Home Improvement is hosting “Helmet for Heroes,” which will provide a gutter replacement and Gutter Helmet system installation to another deserving local veteran. Gutter Helmet helps to protect homes by preventing gutter clogs and reducing the need for regular maintenance, offering veterans peace of mind and more time to enjoy their homes without the hassle or safety concerns involved with gutter cleaning.

Prize: Protect your home from water damage with the industry’s most efficient and durable gutter system! This brand-new water mitigation system includes gutters and Gutter Helmet gutter protection, ensuring your home stays safe from the elements.

“Our veterans deserve homes that are not only beautiful but also safe and low-maintenance,” added Co-Owner Darian Bobby. “The Helmet for Heroes makeover ensures that one local veteran can enjoy their home without the burden of constant upkeep.”

To honor their family members who have served, David and Darian Bobby have held countless giveaway events for military members as a way to show their appreciation for the sacrifices veterans make every day.

Atlas Home Improvement is calling on the community to nominate veterans for our Jacuzzi Bath Makeover by visiting atlashomeimprovement.com/veteran-bathroom-makeovers/ and our Gutter Helmet Makeover by visiting atlashomeimprovement.com/nominate-a-veteran-helmet-heroes/. Nominations will open on July 4 and run through October 4; Atlas Home Improvement will announce the winners on Veterans Day, November 11, 2024.

About Atlas Home Improvement

Atlas Home Improvement is a home remodeling company based in Whitmore Lake, MI. Founded in 1989, Atlas has served over 20,000 local homeowners by offering top-of-the-line products designed to provide a lifetime of performance. Atlas Home Improvement is a proud 3-time Angi Super Service Award winner..